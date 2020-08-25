The three candidates for the Outside City seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education say they want to ensure education is improving even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denauvo Robinson, a retired educator who currently chairs the school board, is being challenged for his seat in the November general election by Ron Payne, a former school administrator who ran unsuccessfully for another Outside City seat in 2018, and Daniel Spence, a pastor and businessman making his first bid for office.
Robinson said the local school district came up with a good plan for teaching kids this fall. The school board elected to start the 2020-21 year with online instruction for most students, agreeing to reassess the plan after the first nine weeks. The only students currently attending in-person classes are those enrolled in pre-K and exceptional classes, and those who are learning English as a second language.
“It was a team effort and we tried to get as much input as possible,” Robinson said. “We wanted to get parent and community involvement and input.”
The school board also consulted with public health officials and made sure the best science was being taken into consideration, Robinson said.
‘The main (question) that we had was how do we keep people safe?” he asked.
Robinson said public health guidance will also drive decisions about when and how students will return to in-person instruction.
“As far as how long we will be doing this virtual learning, we just don’t know,” Robinson said. “We’re just trying to create the best possible educational environment for our students and the safest possible environment for our teachers and staff.”
The school district continues to come across new challenges in the virtual environment, he said.
“It’s very new and uncharted territory, so we’re looking at different things,” Robinson said.
One of the challenges no one really anticipated was balancing the fact that students are in their own homes with the school’s expectation that students should be appropriately dressed for class, Robinson said.
But the schools are constantly working to improve virtual learning just as they have been working in recent years to improve in-person instruction, Robinson said.
“Improvement is constantly in the forefront,” Robinson said. He said schools have learned from their own experiences in the spring with virtual learning — Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public school buildings closed in March — and also have learned from what did or didn’t work in other school districts.
Robinson said community support is helping things work better during the pandemic. For instance, he said, a number of businesses in the community voluntarily pitched in and helped the school district fund additional WiFi hotspots for students who didn’t have good Internet connections.
“The community has been amazing,” Robinson said.
Spence said he believes teachers are doing the best they can with virtual learning.
“This is new to all of us,” he said.
Parents need as much support as possible because they aren’t trained to do what teachers do, Spence said. He said anything the board can do to encourage support and assistance for parents from nonprofits and community groups is a step in the right direction.
“Definitely to have some alternative assistance and learning is phenomenal,” he said. “The kids need that extra help. I wish there was more that could step up to help our kids.” he said.
He said ways to continue improving education during the pandemic include improving communication with parents, kids and teachers.
Spence also said he would love to see an increase in pay for teachers, which would help to recruit more high-quality teachers to this area.
Payne also believes teachers and principals are doing their best under the difficult circumstances presented by COVID-19.
“It is unfortunate that we cannot be back in school and having a normal school year,” Payne said. “This virus has really put a damper on our education. Teaching is not an easy job and I think under COVID it has become even more difficult.”
Payne said the decision about returning to the classroom will depend a lot on what the governor decides. But he’d like to see kids safely back in the classroom.
“We need to get back into the classroom,” he said. “Students need to get back into the classroom but we need to do it as safely as possible.”
Payne said efforts by nonprofits and other groups in the community to provide study venues for students as a way to support families during virtual learning is a good idea as long as it can be done safely. He said a number of free resources are available online to help parents, such as Khan Academy.
Whether learning is virtual or in-person there needs to be consistency in leadership, Payne said. There have been too many changes in the ranks of school principals and assistant principals over the past three years, he said.
“That needs to stop,” Payne said. “We need consistency in every building. Students need consistency in order to learn.”
Lack of consistency has also caused teachers to leave the district, he said.
“You can’’t improve when you’re making changes every year,” Payne said. “You have to have consistency in leadership.”
Payne said discipline is also important to school improvement.
“You can’t have a good learning environment with a lot of negative activity going on, a lot of discipline issues,” he said.