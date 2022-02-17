A school resource officer used a Taser on a Pasquotank County High School student who refused to leave the school after threatening to slap and shoot a teacher, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
As a result of the incident, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said it will seek juvenile petitions against the student, identified as a male juvenile, for charges that include communicating threats, disorderly conduct, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
Reached Thursday evening, Sheriff Tommy Wooten defended the school officer’s use of the Taser on the student, who he believes is 15.
“The SRO (school resource officer) exhausted everything that could be done” to remove the student from the school, Wooten said.
Wooten also said he believed Thursday’s incident was the first time his office’s deputies have used a Taser on a school student.
According to a press release, school resource officers went to Pasquotank County High School around 10 a.m. Thursday after learning a male student had threatened to slap and shoot a teacher. A school officer located the student with school faculty on a second-floor hallway at the school.
The school officer and school staff attempted “to defuse the incident for over 45 minutes without success,” the release states.
After a second school resource officer arrived, school staff asked the officers to remove the student from the campus. The student refused to go, however, and “began actively resisting” the school officers’ efforts, the release states.
The student then approached one of the school officers, “lunging toward his duty belt,” the Sheriff’s Office said. The officer stepped back and ordered the student to comply with their instructions. However, the student “continued to actively resist” the officer’s commands.
One of the officers then issued a “Taser warning,” the release states. When the student “still refused to comply” with the officer’s orders, an officer deployed their Taser “to gain control of and secure the juvenile.”
The school officers then asked Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel to come to the school and provide medical treatment to the student.
According to Wooten, the student is OK. He said providing medical treatment to someone who’s been Tasered is standard department policy.
The student was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where his mother was informed what happened, the release states. The student was then released into his mother’s custody.
The department’s press release suggested the school officer’s actions were justified, given the circumstances.
“SROs have a duty to ensure that schools have a safe learning environment,” the release states. “By this student’s actions, this environment was disrupted by creating a breach of the peace to the safety of the staff and students by threatening violence on the campus of Pasquotank County High School.”