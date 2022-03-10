Pasquotank County wants to use some of its share of occupancy tax revenues to help fund renovation work to the final section of the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail, which is also known as the College of The Albemarle Boardwalk.
Pasquotank commissioners unanimously agreed this week to ask the Tourism Development Authority for $15,000 to help fund the renovations estimated to cost around $66,000.
“A lot of people use this trail,” said Commissioner Bill Sterritt. “It’s occupancy tax; this is not citizens’ dollars coming forth that could be used for something else.”
The county previously received around $350,000 in state grant funding for the first four phases of repair work to the boardwalk that has been battered by the weather over the last few years. The county provided a 10-percent match to the Coastal Area Management Act funding.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the final phase of the boardwalk project wouldn’t likely receive CAMA funding. The final section needing repair is from the trailhead leading down to the canal.
“It wouldn’t score high with CAMA funding,” Hammett said. “I have talked with tourism director Corrina Ruffieux about this and she felt that this would be a project that would qualify for the use of tourism funds.”
Green Saves Green representative Phil Donahue said the final phase consists of renovation work to the roughly seven-foot wide 466 feet of boardwalk.
Donahue said additional money for the project has been raised from Green Saves Green, COA, Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. and from individuals in the community. He also said the city plans to ask the TDA to use $15,000 from its share of occupancy tax revenues for the project.
“We have the money once the county and city vote” to use occupancy tax revenues, Donahue said. “Right now, everything looks good and we can get this done and finished.”
The county received a grant of around $90,000 in late 2020 for phase 4 of the project, which includes replacement of another 750 feet of 7-foot wide boardwalk decking, and associated handrails, piles and stringers in need of repair. That section of the trail is currently closed.
The first three phases of the renovation project are complete and Hammett said renovation on the fourth phase, which is behind the hospital, has been delayed but should start later this month.
Like the first three phases, the fourth phase of work is being completed by Sawyer’s Residential & Marine Construction Inc. Officials expect the company to do the final phase as well.
“The contractor had some delays and some health problems as well,” Hammett said.
Donahue said the goal is have the contractor begin work on phase 4 and then go right into completing the final phase. He expects the project to be complete by late May or in early June.
“The contractor has done the other phases of the work and we are satisfied with it,” Donahue said.
Donahue also said the Elizabeth City Foundation and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center have committed $15,000 for future maintenance of the boardwalk. He also said COA is exploring putting security cameras along the trail.
“The biggest problem we have had is nobody would take care of it,” Donahue said. “Twelve years later, it has to be replaced because nobody would take care of it.”