Looking to own a piece of history and not afraid of the possible controversy that might come with it?
If so, Pasquotank County officials want to speak with you.
The county is looking for an individual or organization to take possession of the Confederate Monument that currently sits on the courthouse grounds.
The Board of Commissioners voted last summer to move the 110-year-old monument from the courthouse square, using the “public safety” exception in state law allowing its removal.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
In voting to remove the monument and cite the public safety exemption, commissioners expressed concern the statue might become a rallying point for demonstrators opposed to Confederate imagery. A number of North Carolina communities removed their Confederate monuments last year in the wake of racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis while in the custody of white police officer.
Pasquotank commissioners’ Special Projects Committee has met several times since that vote to try and find a new home for the monument that has been on the courthouse grounds since 1911.
The county has already received around a dozen inquiries from individuals willing to accept the monument for relocation and County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county has set a deadline of Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. to receive letters of interest.
The Special Projects Committee is set to meet Feb. 1 to review those letters of interest from private parties interested in obtaining the monument. The committee will then forward its recommendation to the full Board of Commissioners to determine final disposition of the monument.
“It is anticipated that the county would pay for the cost of dismantling the monument and reasonable transportation costs to the new site, depending on location,” Hammett said.
Factors that county commissioners may consider in finding a new home for the monument include: location and its proximity to Pasquotank; whether the individual or organization has a local connection; visibility of the proposed location; historical connection of the proposed site to the Civil War and whether there is public access to the site.
“Individuals just need to send me a short letter why they are interested and what they want to do with it,” Hammett said.
Hammett said that the county “reserves the right” to request clarification of information submitted by individuals and request additional information.
“Pasquotank County also reserves the right to reject any or all proposals,” Hammett said.
Letters of interest can be sent by email to hammetts@co.pasquotank.nc.us or delivered to Sparty Hammett at 206 E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909.