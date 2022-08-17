A study commissioned by Visit North Carolina said that visitor spending in Pasquotank County in 2021 increased by $26 million from the previous year.
Pasquotank’s 46.5% increase in visitor spending — from $56.4 million in 2020 to $82.4 million in 2021 — was the 28th-highest percentage gain in the state.
The same study shows that visitor spending in Perquimans County increased 67% percent, or $7.7 million, from 2020 to 2021. That was the seventh-highest percentage increase in the state. Visitors spent a total of $19.2 million in Perquimans last year.
The bulk of the total visitor spending in Pasquotank last year was almost $30 million for food and beverages. Another $19 million was spent on lodging. Pasquotank ranked 55th out of 100 counties in total visitor spending in 2021.
Tourism spending in Pasquotank plunged in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Visit Elizabeth City Executive Corrina Ruffieux was pleased with the last year’s rebound.
“We are thrilled to return to our decade-long, record-breaking year-over-year growth in visitor spending,” Ruffieux said. “We hope to build on this momentum as we highlight our county and city’s innovative entrepreneurship, our thriving cultural and cuisine-related offerings, destination one-of-a-kind events and our community’s enthusiastic Harbor of Hospitality spirit experienced by visitors near and far.”
The study said tourism spending in Pasquotank supports 506 jobs with an annual payroll of $16.6 million. The city and county collected over $2.6 million in local taxes from visitors.
“Each household in the city and county saved $346 in taxes last year because of visitor spending,” Ruffieux said.
Visitors to Perquimans spent $8.5 million on food and beverages and almost $4 million on lodging.
Perquimans Tourism Director Stacey Layden attributed the increase to visitors wanting less hectic vacations that “bring them back to their roots.” She said many North Carolinians trace their genealogy back to Perquimans.
“We have 400 years of history and 100 miles of shoreline in Perquimans,” Layden said. “It’s a destination to breathe fresh air, stretch out and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s the perfect spot to learn who you are and where you came from. We’re happy to host visitors that have tired of fast-paced, big city vacations, but still want great food, fun shopping, and amazing memories to take home with them.”
Total visitor spending in Currituck in 2021 was $473 million, with $147 million spent on food and beverage and $118 million spent on lodging. Currituck County ranked 14th in the state in total visitor spending last year, seeing a 26% increase, or almost $98 million, from 2020.
Visitors to Chowan County spent $25.8 million last year, an increase of 35%, or $6.7 million, from 2020. Food and beverage spending was almost $8.8 million while visitors spent almost $6 million on lodging.
Camden County ranked last in total visitor spending among the state’s 100 counties at $3.1 million. But that was an 18.7% increase, or almost $500,000, from 2020.
Gates County had the highest percentage increase in the state at 83.4%. It saw spending of $9.35 million in 2021, an increase of $4.2 million from 2020. Gates officials could not be contacted Wednesday.
Total statewide visitor spending in 2021 was $28.9 billion, just short of the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.
Mecklenburg County led the state in visitor spending with $4 billion while Dare County was fourth with $1.8 billion.
“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said VisitNC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want. North Carolina can claim it all.”