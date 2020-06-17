Pasquotank County began accepting grant applications Tuesday from small businesses affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Commissioners approved guidelines on Monday for the county’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant program, which in part mirrors the small business grant program Elizabeth City administered in April.
The move follows commissioners’ vote last month to spend $250,000 of the $898,000 the county received in federal COVID-19 relief money to support small businesses.
Under the program’s rules, eligible small businesses could receive a grant of up to $2,500 to help make up some of the revenue they’ve lost during the pandemic, which is now entering its fourth month.
“Pasquotank County wants to ensure that our local economy survives this pandemic,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon. “We are committed to supporting our small business community during this difficult time.”
Some of the requirements to receive a grant include being a for-profit business with a “brick-and-mortar” presence in the county; having at least one employee; and having gross revenues of less than $2 million a year.
A service, restaurant or retail business must also show a revenue loss of at least 20 percent because of COVID-19. They also must be a business in an industry outlined by COVID-19-related executive orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper during the pandemic.
To be considered for a grant, businesses must submit specific documentation, including a statement showing their monthly revenue for the three-month period between March 1, 2019 and May 31, 2019, and the three-month period between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.
If a business was not in operation for the three-month period in 2019, it can submit revenue documentation for the period between Dec. 31, 2019 and Feb, 29 of this year.
“A business has to show some sort of loss because of COVID-19,” Hammett explained.
If more than 200 county businesses apply for grants, a scoring-criteria has been established to determine which businesses receive the maximum allowable grant of $2,500. A business that saw a revenue loss of 71 percent to 100 percent, for example, would be scored higher than one that lost less revenue. And a business mandated to close by one of Cooper’s executive orders would score higher that one not forced to completely close.
Hammett said the county will conduct an “extensive” public information campaign to alert small businesses about the grant program, including specifically targeting minority-owned businesses.
“We will actually go door to door with applications,” he said. “We are going to make a strong effort to get it out to all of our small businesses.”
The application deadline is July 10 and the county hopes to cut checks around July 24.
Hammett told commissioners there’s a possibility the COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses could be supplemented with an additional $125,000. The extra funding comes from $200,000 the county originally allocated from the $898,000 for “hazard pay” for all county employees who worked during the pandemic. The county has since learned that, under federal guidelines, only certain public safety employees are eligible for hazard pay with COVID-19 relief funds.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved 24 hours of hazard pay for some county public safety employees who worked in their normal work environment at least 75 percent of the time. Public safety employees who worked in their normal environment at least 25 percent of the time will get 12 hours of hazard pay.
Some public safety employees, such as administrative workers and 911 workers, may not be eligible for hazard pay because of federal guidelines on the use of COVID-19 relief money.
All county employees will receive up to 24 hours of additional leave. The board also voted to allow employees to carry over 264 hours of leave time this year instead of the normal 240 hours.
Commissioners also directed Hammett to explore using part of the extra $125,000 for a possible grant program for nonprofits. But most nonprofits may not be eligible for federal COVID-19 money and the county could incur other COVID-19-related expenses.
“It appears we have $125,000 to reallocate for other purposes,” Hammett said. “What those other purposes are, we are going to have to look at any other COVID-related needs.”
He said it’s possible the $125,000 could be added to the small business fund. However, a grant program for nonprofits “would be a very positive thing,” he added.
“We will have to look at what federal guidelines are in place” and if the funds can be used for nonprofits “it would probably be for nonprofits related to human services,” he said.
The county’s small business grant program will be administered by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy. Lockamy will appoint a three-person grant committee to review applications and award grants.
Lockamy said he hopes to have the committee in place by Friday. The panel will have different members from those the city used for its COVID-19 relief fund, Hammett said.
Detailed program guidelines for the COVID-19 Small Business Program and grant applications are currently available at www.pasquotankcountync.org/covid19grants.
Printed guidelines and applications are also available at the EDC office, at Hammett’s office, at the Pasquotank County Library, at Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.’s office and at local small business development offices. For more information, call the EDC at 338-0169 or ECDI at 338-4104.