Pasquotank residents will have three opportunities this fall to weigh in on the new redistricting plan for four of the seven seats on the county Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to conduct three public meetings on the redistricting plan: Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
Before the hearings are held, however, Pasquotank first has to receive the 2020 Census data needed to redraw the county’s Northern Outside, Northern Inside, Southern Outside and Southern Inside districts. The census data has no impact on the three at-large seats on the board.
Pasquotank expects to receive the 2020 census numbers on Aug. 16 and the county must have a redistricting plan in place by Nov. 17, which is the deadline set by the state for counties to redistrict. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years.
That timetable will give Pasquotank’s redistricting project manager Julie Stamper just 12 weeks to redraw the four board seats. Stamper is the county’s coordinator of Geographic Information Services.
“Typically, we take a year (to do redistricting),” Stamper said.
Stamper said once the census numbers are known the county will process the data to see where population numbers have increased and decreased.
“I will look at how all those areas changed,” Stamper said of the redistricting process. “I will see what makes sense to me. For me, it’s numbers and maps and it is all very analytical.’’
Stamper will then present one or two redistricting plans for commissioners to consider.
The first public meeting on redistricting will be held Sept. 13 and will be used to review the census data and how it will be used in the redistricting process.
A public meeting on Oct. 18 will seek citizen input on the different options for the four commissioner districts. The board will hold a final public meeting on the proposed redistricting plan before taking a vote on the issue on Nov. 15.
The new districts will be used for the March Republican and Democratic primaries and the November general election. Five of the seven board seats will be on the 2022 ballot.
County officials are projecting a slight dip in population as compared to the last census in 2010. The 2010 census showed Pasquotank with 40,661 residents but the county is predicting the new data will show a population of around 40,065.
The Pasquotank board’s current makeup of four district and three at-large seats is a result of a successful lawsuit filed by the county chapter of the NAACP in 1984. The local NAACP claimed that the county’s then all at-large system violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act because it had the effect of not allowing Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice to represent them.
Under the consent decree the county signed, and local legislation passed by the General Assembly, the county board grew from five to seven members. Four of the members would be elected by district and one at large. The consent order also required that one of the districts would have at least a 55-percent minority voting age population.
The Southern Inside position is currently the only majority-minority district, with Blacks comprising 66.53 percent of its voting age population, according to the 2010 Census.
The Northern Inside is 36.50 percent Black while the Northern Outside and Southern Outside are 28.36 percent and 19.91 percent Black, respectively.
The 2010 Census showed that almost 38 percent of the eligible voters in the county are Black. Perry, who is Black, wondered during Monday’s meeting why there wasn’t another district that was closer to majority-minority.
“We are 40 percent of the population and it makes no sense to have a structure that would suggest that you could only have one county commissioner from the African-American community,’’ Perry said.
Stamper said as the county becomes more integrated it makes it harder to have another majority-minority district.
“We couldn’t do it in 2010,” Stamper said. “I do not know what the numbers will be for 2020.’’