Incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Elizabeth City Police Sgt. Eddie Graham have offered vastly different takes on why each should be the county’s sheriff.
Graham, a Democrat, and Wooten, a Republican, will face each other in the Nov. 8 General Election.
In response to questions from The Daily Advance, the two candidates who also faced off in the 2018 General Election expressed different views about what the top law enforcement priority in the county should be. Graham cited rebuilding trust while Wooten pointed to drugs and gun violence.
“Restoring the public’s trust and confidence in the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office must be the top priority,” Graham said. “We need a sheriff who will be accessible, accountable, responsive and transparent. We need a sheriff who will work to build bridges to all people in the county. We need a sheriff who will focus on public safety and work to improve professionalism in the agency.”
Graham said that “on day one” of his administration he will issue an order stopping “all no-knock warrants because they are too dangerous.” He also plans to “issue an order implementing an open door policy” for any resident who wants to meet and talk with the sheriff, he said.
“I will uphold my constitutional duties, enforce the laws and ensure we have equal justice under the law,” Graham said.
Wooten said drugs and gun violence should be the top priorities, and said 85 percent of crime in the area is the result of the illegal trafficking of drugs.
“I think the biggest problem that we have right now in our entire county is the drug problem and the gun violence that we have,” Wooten said. “What I plan to do to address it is to continue working with our state and federal partners to maintain the resources that we have with them to help us.”
Wooten said he’s also currently working on adding an additional narcotics agent to “help us do more operations.”
Because most of the gun violence in the county occurs in Elizabeth City, Wooten also said he will “continue working with the Elizabeth City Police Department to combat that issue.” He also told residents to “expect to see more deputies within the city limits doing saturation patrols and checkpoints to get these guns off the street.”
Castling a long shadow over the sheriff’s election is the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank deputies in April 2021.
Wooten said he and the department have learned from what he refers to as the “tragic incident” of Brown’s death.
“There still is a federal investigation pending so I can’t say a lot about it,” Wooten said. “I will say that this was a tragic incident for everybody — the citizens and the deputies involved. It was hard on everybody. And we have already implemented and completed several advanced trainings to better ourselves.”
Wooten says because of those training sessions the Sheriff’s Office is “definitely better equipped.”
“A big thing that we’re going to do is have this Sheriff’s Office completely open to the community and be out in the community and build that trust back,” he said.
Graham continues to be sharply critical of the Sheriff’s Office’s planning and practices that led up to Brown’s shooting death.
“Let’s face it, Andrew Brown Jr. did not have to die,” Graham said. “We cannot have a cowboy-style SWAT that lacks training, standards, and protocols.”
He noted that the outcome of the deputies’ actions were “deadly and expensive.”
“The county had to provide a $3 million legal settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit — forcing the county to borrow $1 million from the NC County Commissioners Insurance Liability fund because we didn’t have enough insurance to cover the settlement,” he said.
Graham said the Sheriff’s Office “can and must do better.”
“I will stop no-knock warrants on day one,” he said. “I will focus on specialized training programs to improve the professionalism within the agency. We need to make sure we enforce the law in a manner that is respectful and smart, avoiding the loss of human life.”
Both Greham and Wooten point to their law enforcement experience as solid preparation for the job of sheriff.
“I have the experience, background, and integrity to serve as sheriff,” Graham said. “I have nearly 23 years of experience in law enforcement.”
He again reiterated the need for the county to have a top law enforcement officer who will work “to rebuild the trust and confidence of our people” in the Sheriff’s Office.
“We need a sheriff who is as good as the people of Pasquotank County. We need a sheriff who will work to bring our county together — not divide us,” Graham said. “We need a sheriff who isn’t afraid to meet and talk with people who do not agree with him. We need a sheriff who is accessible, accountable, responsive and transparent.
“Serving as sheriff is more than just wearing a badge and a gun, it’s about working to improve our county,” Graham said.
Wooten noted he has already done the job for four years.
“I have 17 years with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office,” Wooten said. “The last 17 years learning every division in the sheriff’s office and being the sheriff for the last four years has definitely given me the experience needed.”
He said the “shooting incident” and all the training he’s received at the Sheriff’s Leadership Institute have prepared him to continue in the job.
“Being born and raised in this community I know what the people of the community want, and I know how to get it done,” he said. “I will be a better sheriff in the next four years than I have been these last four because of the training and the experience that I have.”