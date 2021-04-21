A person was shot and fatally wounded as sheriff's deputies were executing a search warrant in Elizabeth City earlier this morning, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the person who was fatally shot in the 400 block of Perry Street around 8:30 a.m. However, the release said the person was the subject of the warrant. The release does not state what type of warrant was being served.
A spokeswoman for the department said the name of the shooting victim was not being released at this time. She said the sheriff would have to release that information.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten could not be immediately reached by phone or text.
The press release doesn't specifically state that the person who died was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer. The spokeswoman declined to confirm that is what happened, but the press release states that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating because the incident involves an "officer-involved shooting."
A spokeswoman for the SBI could not immediately be reached.
The release said a press conference will be held at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building "as information develops." It did not state when the press conference would be held. The spokeswoman said it likely would be this afternoon.
Earlier this morning, reporters observed road blocks set up on Roanoke Avenue between the Pasquotank Health Department on Roanoke Avenue and Road Street. There is also a large law enforcement presence in the area.
According to police radio traffic and reporters, a large crowd of between 120 and 150 people has gathered near the scene of the incident.
There was an unconfirmed report the victim was still in a parked vehicle.
One resident said she heard six shots and a young woman scream.
This is a developing story.