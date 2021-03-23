Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession of a weapon in a detention facility was reported March 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Possession of a weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 2 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive from another state was reported March 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Possession of a dangerous weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of contraband, tobacco in the fingers of a latex glove, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported March 4 in the 900 block of Chicken Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Communicating threats was reported March 4 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Possession of stolen property was reported March 5 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Resist, obstruct and delay of a law enforcement officer and assault on a government official was reported March 5 in the 3300 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Aggravated assault, one inmate assaulted another with a homemade cutting instrument, was reported March 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Drugs found during a traffic stop was reported March 5 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order and resisting a public officer were reported March 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Possession of a razor blade weapon and contraband, three AAA batteries, in a detention facility was reported March 8 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, three catalytic converters each costing $400, was reported March 9 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 9 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Motor vehicle theft was reported March 9 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Elizabeth City Police
Disorderly conduct (subject intentionally causing a public disturbance by using foul language) was reported March 12 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 12 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Attempted robbery was reported March 13 in the 390 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.