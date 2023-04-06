Pasquotank Sheriff
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 16 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft of two extension ladders with a total value of $855 was reported March 16 in the 300 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Injury to personal property, someone ran into vehicle with four-wheeler and then left scene, was reported March 17 in the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Intimidation, offender threatened someone over the phone, was reported March 20 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City.
Motor vehicle theft, victim's $8,000 Mercedes taken from driveway, was reported March 20 in the 1100 block of Loop Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Credit card/ATM fraud was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault and trespassing on real property was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 20 in the 400 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Someone entering someone else's vehicle was reported March 21 in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Majesty Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Someone breaking into a vehicle was reported March 21 in the 200 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle of gift cards, registration and mail was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Kingswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Wire fraud was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
A dog bite was reported March 21 in the 1100 block of North Poindexter St., Elizabeth City.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Princess Anne Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Narcotics violations, officers found a tobacco bags filled with tobacco, narcotics and drug paraphernalia wrapped in plastic wrap, were reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution March 21. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Larceny, suspects took grade selection buttons from gas pumps, was reported March 24 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Drug violations were reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution March 24.
Lost property was reported March 24 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported March 25 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Deputies responded to dispute between two parties over a discrepancy following the purchase of a vehicle March 25 in the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported March 25 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Someone using someone else's phone to transfer money through Cashapp without authorization was reported March 30 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Death investigation was conducted March 30 in the 500 block of Harvest Point Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported March 31 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported April 1 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City.
Breaking and entering and larceny of three fox hounds was reported April 2 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.