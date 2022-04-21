If you’re using the classified advertising website Craigslist to find a place to rent, you probably need to make sure the Realtor or landlord you’re dealing with is who they say they are and actually represent the real property owner.
Otherwise you could end up like two other people who recently lost more than $1,800 in deposit money and fees — all because the person they thought was a legitimate representative of the owner turned out not to be.
According to Maj. Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, both persons found a property listed for rent on Craigslist in the 1000 block of Scott Road. Both interacted with someone claiming to work for the real estate company Century 21 and each ended up paying a $1,800 deposit and a $50 fee through a cash app, Wallio said in an email.
Turns out the person claiming to work for Century 21 wasn’t employed by the company, however. They were someone engaged in a rental housing scam, and as a result, both would-be renters lost their $1,850.
Both incidents are under investigation, Wallio said, and investigators are using information provided to the victims through emails and the cash app to identify a suspect.
Two other recent incidents of a similar scam have had a happier outcome.
Bill Blake, executive director of the Albemarle Area United Way, said this week a client of the United Way’s Community Care Collaborative almost fell victim to a similar scam.
The woman, who has a serious health condition, is living in a hotel and trying to find a home to rent, he said. The woman thought she had found a place after seeing one advertised on Craigslist at 606 Forest Park Road. The woman approached the CCC for help paying the $1,000 deposit. The CCC helps residents in Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans pay for short-term needs like rent deposits and emergency car repairs but not longer-term needs like monthly rent.
According to Blake, CCC Manager Kelly Hoeltzel determined the client’s request met the program’s criteria so she attempted to make contact with the person identified as the landlord on the rental agreement the client had signed. According to a copy of that agreement provided by Blake, the landlord was listed as “Phyllis Pickens.”
Terms of the agreement called for the CCC’s client to pay Pickens a $1,000 security deposit and $900 for the first month’s rent for what was a two-year lease of the property at 606 Forest Park Road starting May 1. The client would get the security deposit back at the end of the lease, according to the agreement.
The agreement states that it was prepared by an attorney named Maria Villarreal. It also contains what appears to be a signature for Pickens.
But when Hoeltzel tried to call the number the client had for Pickens, she couldn’t get anyone to answer the phone. The Daily Advance also tried the number and could not reach anyone.
“We needed to make contact with Ms. Pickens because we require the landlords of clients we help to sign a W-9 before we give them a check,” Blake said. “We have to get that signature (on the W-9) before they get a check from us.”
The client, meanwhile, contacted Hall & Nixon Real Estate, the real estate company whose sign was posted on the property at 606 Forest Park Road.
“She found out Ms. Pickens didn’t own the property and it wasn’t for rent,” Blake said. “She also was told that she was the fifth person who had called the company asking if (the people trying to rent the house) were legitimate.”
“Thankfully we didn’t lose any money, but we started thinking that some other people might not be so fortunate,” he continued.
Blake said the United Way planned to inform local law enforcement about what happened. Wallio said Thursday the Sheriff’s Office had not yet received any complaints from someone victimized by attempting to rent the property on Forest Park Road.
But Terry Saunders says she knows of at least one other person who almost got ensnared by the scam at the address.
Saunders, a Realtor for Hall and Nixon Real Estate, said she received a call from a woman on the Outer Banks interested in renting the property at 606 Forest Park Road. Like the CCC’s client, the woman, too, had seen the property listed for rent on Craigslist.
The woman told Saunders she in fact had a meeting scheduled for the afternoon April 18 with someone claiming to represent the property owner. Fortunately for the woman, she did a little research prior to the meeting and discovered that the property wasn’t just not for rent, it was under contract for sale and headed for closing.
“She had suspicions, which anybody that goes on that website (Craigslist) should have,” Saunders said.
The woman called Saunders because the Forest Park Road property is one of her listings. Saunders’ name was on the real estate sign in front of the house.
Saunders said the Craigslist ad listing the Forest Park Road property for rent has been “flagged,” meaning it can no longer be accessed. But scammers can probably just find some other property to use, she noted.
“This happens all the time on the Outer Banks,” Saunders said.
She said Realtors have been told that until actual fraud takes place — money is exchanged with a scammer — there’s little law enforcement can do. That’s why her best advice to someone in the market to rent or buy a home is to do some research about the property and know who you’re dealing with before you sign or pay anything.