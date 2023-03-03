The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office responded to two shooting incidents on Thursday, including one that resulted in the arrest of a man following a 15-minute high-speed chase that ended in Elizabeth City. 

Dakota Diaz, 22, of the 400 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Apartment 206, Elizabeth City, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest in the first shooting incident, Maj. Aaron Wallio said Friday. Diaz was released from Albemarle District Jail after posting a $5,000 secured bond.