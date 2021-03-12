The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has arrested a local man on child pornography charges.
Brian Keith Corp, of the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
According to the release, sheriff's investigators, acting on a tip from the State Bureau of Investigation, sought a search warrant of Corp's residence.
On Wednesday, while executing the warrant, sheriff's investigators and SBI agents seized "numerous" devices at Corp's home containing child pornography, the release states.
Corp is being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond, the sheriff's office said. His court date was not listed on the press release.
The sheriff's office said its investigation of Corp is ongoing.