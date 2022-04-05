The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a missing local man who may be in need of medical attention.

Robert Phillip Patrick Mills, 37, was last seen on foot in the 600 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, on Sunday around 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Mills may be headed to the oceanfront area in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the sheriff's office said.

Mills is described as white, 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair but the type of clothing he was wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.