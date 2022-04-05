Pasquotank sheriff seeking missing local man From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 5, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mills Pasquotank Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a missing local man who may be in need of medical attention.Robert Phillip Patrick Mills, 37, was last seen on foot in the 600 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, on Sunday around 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a press release.Mills may be headed to the oceanfront area in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the sheriff's office said.Mills is described as white, 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair but the type of clothing he was wearing is unknown.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'ECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageEC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathChowan woman killed in March 20 wreck Images