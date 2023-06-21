The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
This image captured by a store surveillance camera shows the vehicle three men fled in following the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said this is one of three men sought in the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
This image captured by a store surveillance camera shows the vehicle three men fled in following the snatch-and-run robbery of a $250 Visa gift card from the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, Sunday, June 11.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is seeking three men in connection with a "snatch-and-run" robbery at the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree in northern Pasquotank County earlier this month.
The unidentified men are accused of robbing the store at 1048 U.S. Highway 158, near Morgan's Corner, of an activated $250 Visa gift card on Sunday, June 11, Major Aaron Wallio of the Sheriff's Office said.