Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.