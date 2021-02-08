The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is seeking a local man in connection with the fatal shooting of another man early Monday.
Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, is wanted for murder in the death of Oshea Tyquan Lee, a press release from the Sheriff's Office states.
According to the release, Pasquotank Central Communications was notified at 2:31 a.m. of a reported gunshot victim in the 300 block of Travis Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found Lee unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the release states.
Lee's shooting death is an active investigation, the Sheriff's Office said. Anyone with information about Vann-Jason's whereabouts or Lee's shooting is asked to contact the office at 252-338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at 252-340-1385 or Crimeline at 252-335-5555.