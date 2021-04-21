Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will hold a press conference on this morning's officer-involved shooting in Elizabeth City today at 3:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.
The press conference will be livestreamed on the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
Elizabeth City City Council will also hold a special meeting to discuss the shooting incident and be briefed on city's preparations in the event there is civil unrest because of the shooting.
The meeting will be held at City Hall today at 6 p.m. It will not be open to the public because of current COVID-19 restrictions but will be livestreamed on the city's website at cityofec.com. It also will be broadcast on government access Channel 11.
Councilors Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton called for the special meeting in the hours after the shooting.
City Manager Montre Freeman said that Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe will update City Council on the shooting.
“I anticipate that our council wishes to discuss it to make sure we have the most recent information,” Freeman said.
Freeman said Wednesday afternoon that preparations are being made in the event there is any civil unrest. He said and the city is currently “working through” those details.
“I am very aware that it happened in the city, so we will need to be able to handle whatever civil unrest that will come from that,” Freeman said. “We want to make sure that the citizens know and understand that we are here to help and still service them at the highest possible level.”