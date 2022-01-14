Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles will soon be equipped with a new lifesaving tool.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Thursday that the department has received a $25,000 grant from the Firehouse Public Safety Foundation to purchase 25 automated external defibrillators. An AED is a device used to help a person who is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The grant will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to purchase accessories for the AEDs, including 25 pediatric electrodes. The pediatric accessory can adjust the energy level used for a person younger than 8 years old.
The department currently has just a single AED, which is located at the Sheriff’s Office. Wooten said the purchase of 25 AEDs will allow his office to have a couple of backup devices.
“The idea is to have one in each patrol vehicle,” Wooten said. “This is just another tool that we have been trying to get so we can better serve our community.”
Wooten said the devices can be used in place of traditional CPR to treat a person who has suffered sudden cardiac arrest.
“This year deputies have performed CPR a couple of times,” Wooten said. “It’s another tool for deputies to be better equipped to save a life.’’
Pasquotank was one of 127 public safety agencies from across the country that received a total of $3 million in grant money from Firehouse Subs for lifesaving equipment. The maximum grant award was $25,000.
Wooten said Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services will be work with the Sheriff’s Office to provide deputies the training needed to use an AED.
Wooten has undergone AED training and said the devices are easy to use.
“It’s picture-based and it gives you directions on where to put the pads, either on an adult or on a younger child,” Wooten said. “It determines how much shock to give. The AED actually talks to you.’’