Pasquotank County is ready to disclose the full body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies to Brown’s family once it receives a copy of a judge’s written order to do so, the county manager said Thursday.
Pasquotank still has not received the written court order from Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster outlining the specifics releasing the body camera footage in Brown’s April 21 shooting death, County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
On April 28 during a court hearing in Elizabeth City, Foster granted a petition filed by attorneys for Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s adult son, for disclosure of the footage to Brown’s immediate family, and to one attorney licensed to practice in North Carolina.
In his ruling from the bench, Foster directed the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office to make the footage available to Brown’s family within 10 days but only after any of the deputies’ faces or their identifying badges or nameplates were blurred or redacted.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said three deputies fired at Brown while serving a drug-related search warrant at his residence at 421 Perry Street. All three remain on administrative leave with pay while the State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation into Brown’s shooting death.
Hammett said the county has to wait on Foster’s written order because it will outline how the body camera footage is disclosed to Brown’s family.
“There is nothing that we can do until we get the word,” Hammett said. “It is all in the judge’s court. Everyone heard what (Foster) said in the courtroom, but until we actually get the order, we don’t know anything about the timing.”
The 10-day deadline imposed by Foster is Saturday and Hammett said the county started working on the facial redaction of the deputies involved the day the judge made his ruling.
The county has to wait on the specifics of the written order because Foster “may outline specifically when the county can release it, not only within the 10 days but he could put a specific time in the order,” Hammett said.
“We will meet any deadline from the court,” Hammett said. “Whatever the judge indicates in his (written) order, we will be prepared to disclose it to the family.”
In a related development, Pasquotank commissioners adopted a resolution Thursday calling for changes to state law that would allow quicker release to the public of law enforcement body camera footage.
While Foster ordered the body and dash camera footage of Brown’s fatal showing be disclosed to Brown’s immediate family and one of their attorneys, he rejected a petition calling for its immediate release to the public. Foster ruled that a group of media companies seeking the video’s release didn’t have standing under the state’s body camera law to make the request.
The law, which requires a court order like the one Foster is supposed to issue for any video release to happen, has been much criticized in the wake of Brown’s death and has been the subject of daily protests in Elizabeth City.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III referred to those protests in a county press release announcing the board’s vote to support quicker release of law enforcement body camera footage.
“Over the past 16 days, the commissioners have heard the calls, the chants, the emails and watched the protest rallies. We are listening,” Griffin said.
He said commissioners and Wooten agreed that releasing the body camera footage to the public “would have been best for transparency.”
“Unfortunately, the law does not allow us to make that decision,” Griffin said. “While all of us took an oath to follow the law, we also have a duty to try and change a law that’s imperfect. Today is the first step in that process.”
The resolution will now be forwarded to state lawmakers, the county’s press release states.
“The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and staff will work with their local state representatives and reach out to our colleagues in all cities and counties across the state to encourage them to support their own resolutions supporting this change for transparency,” the release states.