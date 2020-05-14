Pasquotank County officials plan to send a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper expressing appreciation for his leadership during the COVID-19 health crisis but also seeking local control over how quickly businesses are reopened.
Commissioners agreed to send the letter Monday after failing to support a resolution asking Cooper to balance public health concerns against concerns his stay-at-home order is hurting the local economy.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners he would draft the letter based on their input and bring it back to the board at its next meeting.
Hammett presented commissioners with a copy of the resolution Monday, describing it as “more middle of the road” and less political than others adopted by county boards elsewhere in the state.
Commissioner Cecil Perry asked where the resolution originated.
Board Chairman Jeff Dixon said it was drafted locally but based on a resolution put forward by Henderson County. Dixon said various counties have far-left, far-right and middle-of-the-road resolutions, but Pasquotank staff considered Henderson’s to be more middle of the road.
“It doesn’t play anybody’s political home court,” Dixon said.
But Perry said he believed the resolution was designed to object to the measures Gov. Cooper has taken during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dixon responded that he didn’t think the resolution objected to what the governor has done, and he didn’t think its language was meant to be controversial.
Repeatedly describing the resolution as “middle of the road,” Dixon said a primary concern is that nearby Virginia might be opening a bit quicker and that Pasquotank could lose business to its neighboring state.
“We’re trying to stay even with Virginia,” Dixon said.
Commissioner Charles Jordan said he questioned why the board needed to adopt a resolution. The economy is important but people and their safety are more important, he said.
Jordan told the board he had just lost his brother, who had contracted COVID-19.
“That’s why I am really concerned with us easing up the precautions that we are taking too quickly,” Jordan said. “I think we need to be patient and not move too fast.”
Jordan said his brother Howard died last week in the Philadelphia area. He said he wanted to be cautious about reopening Pasquotank’s economy because he thought Philadelphia officials had reopened their economy too quickly.
Commissioner Frankie Meads, however, said he supported the resolution, including its assertion that “the current Governor’s Executive Order does not achieve the balance between protecting public health and preserving the local economy.”
It was that particular clause that troubled Commissioner Barry Overman, who contended it needed to be removed if the resolution were to move forward.
Overman said the COVID-19 crisis is particularly real for people like Jordan who have lost loved ones to the disease and to people who have lost jobs or business because of the economic impact.
“I’m not sure where the happy medium is,” he said, adding there are arguments on both sides of the reopening debate.
“It’s just a tough place for us to be,” Overman said.
Overman said the one message he would like to send to the governor is that counties might have their own ideas and “we’re out here too.”
Meads said every local community is different and needs to be able to make its own decisions.
“The shoe does not fit every county the same way,” Meads said. “Everybody has got a different-size foot.”
Meads also claimed that some of Cooper’s actions violate the U.S. Constitution, and that commissioners should remember they took an oath to support the constitution.
Asked Tuesday about his comments, Meads said his understanding of the Constitution is that it is unlawful for government to prohibit people from assembling or attending church.
“Congress or anybody else can’t make a law to keep you from enjoying your freedom,” Meads said.
Meads apparently was referring to the 10-person limit on attendance at indoor worship services under Phase One of Cooper’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions. The plan took effect last Friday.
Commissioner Sean Lavin also expressed support for the resolution, noting that every other emergency is managed at the local level.
“That’s the point of this resolution,” he said.
Lavin noted the local outbreaks of COVID-19 in Pasquotank have been at the state prison and at a nursing home.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported 19 inmates had contracted COVID-19 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution last month. On Tuesday, DPS announced that all 19 have recovered from the highly contagious respiratory disease.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported this week that Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home, has reported 47 cases of COVID-19, including 13 staff members and 34 residents. Four of the nursing home’s residents have also died of complications from the disease.
Commissioner Lloyd Griffin said he had been hearing from people who are unable to work because of the governor’s order. He said the resolution would be a way to let the public know commissioners hear their concerns. He also said the governor could benefit from hearing from the different counties.
As for reopening the economy, Griffin said he wants to move forward cautiously.
Jordan suggested that instead of adopting the resolution the board send a letter to Cooper expressing support for his actions but also noting the local concerns about the economy.
Meads, however, made a motion to adopt the resolution as presented. The motion failed, with only Meads and Lavin voting for it.
Overman then made a motion that Hammett draft a letter to the governor which mentioned the points commissioners had made about balancing economic concerns. That motion passed unanimously.
Meads commented that he should have voted against Overman’s motion but realized it was going to pass regardless of what he did.
City Council similarly decided not to adopt the resolution Monday, agreeing instead to draft a resolution supporting Cooper’s plan for reopening the state’s economy in three phases over the coming weeks.