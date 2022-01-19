Pasquotank voters will be asked in November to extend a sales tax that currently benefits the county’s public schools.
County commissioners voted 5-1 this week to move forward with asking voters to keep a ¼-cent sales tax that is set to expire in September 2023. The tax is not collected on gas or groceries.
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin and Commissioners Sean Lavin, Barry Overman, Cecil Perry and Bill Sterritt voted to extend the tax. Commissioner Jonathan Meads voted against the extension. Commissioner Charles Jordan was ill and missed the meeting.
The ¼-cent sales tax generates around $1.5 million annually for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools. That money is used for capital projects, school safety and technology, among other needs.
But if voters approve keeping the sales tax, a portion of the revenue will be allocated to College of The Albemarle. ECPPS would get $1.2 million annually from the ¼-cent tax while COA would get the remainder of the revenue, or about $300,000 based on current collections.
COA plans to use the money to help pay off debt on the community college’s proposed $22 million Health Sciences Simulation Lab project. Commissioners last year unanimously voted to help fund the project.
If approved, the tax would not have a five-year sunset clause like the current tax does.
“Substantial funding will be needed to continue to meet ECPPS capital projects needs and to pay debt service on the (COA) Health Science project,” County Manager Sparty Hammett said. “This is not going to cover the (total COA) debt service but it will at least be some toward that.”
Meads said extending the ¼-cent sales tax will be a “hard thing to sell” to voters in the current economic environment.
“People are dealing with massive inflation,” Meads said. “I see this as a hard thing to push on the county.”
The $1.5 million collected from the sales tax is equivalent to 5 cents of the county’s property tax rate. Meads floated the idea of cutting the tax rate by 3 cents if the sales tax is extended.
“I think we are going to have to sell this a different way,” he said.
But Overman pointed out that tourists and those coming from surrounding counties to shop pay a sales tax that helps fund local schools, lessening the burden on county taxpayers. He noted that if the sales tax is not extended that the county will still have to fund ECPPS capital improvements.
Pasquotank has not had a property tax rate increase the last four fiscal years.
“This is an easy one, a no-brainer” Overman said. “We take advantage of people from all around us that come to Walmart. This is a bonus. This will help us from having to raise (property) taxes.”
Griffin said when the tax was first implemented it generated about $800,000 annually but has nearly doubled since. He said if the ¼-cent sales tax had not been approved in 2018 the county’s property tax rate would have had to be increased around 3 cents to meet capital needs at the time.
“What the commissioners were trying to do was to not raise (property) taxes but create sustainable income to support the needs of the schools,” Griffin said. “There will always be a need. This eases the pressure of having to raise (property) taxes.’’
Interim ECCPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram told commissioners that the school district has many capital needs, noting that two school buildings are almost 100 years old.
“We have HVAC issues, we have roof issues,” Ingram said. “We will be able to use this money in a good way.”
COA President Jack Bagwell said the proposed expansion of the college’s health sciences facility is a “vital component” to growing the program. The project would add 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center facility.
“The folks of this area deserve a good producing community college so we can field the folks that are needed in health care, nursing and other allied health professions,” Bagwell said. “We want make sure we meet the health care needs of the new hospital that is coming on board and some other things that are down the pipe.”
Bagwell was referring to the new 80-bed Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus that will open on a 135-acre site near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Before Pasquotank voters approved the ¼-cent tax increase in 2018, they rejected similar sales tax increases in 2012 and 2016.
Since it started collecting the tax the county has garnered $4,189,172. Of that amount, ECPPS has spent $2,390,219, another $712,526 has been used for debt service and $1,086,427 transferred to capital reserves for HVAC needs at Northeastern High School.
The HVAC project is expected to cost between $6 million and $7 million.