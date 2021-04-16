The county budget for 2021-22 that Pasquotank commissioners will begin discussing May 3 currently does not raise the county property tax rate and funds spending priorities the board discussed at its retreat in February.
Commissioners are expected to hold three budget work sessions prior to having a public hearing on the issue on June 21. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the planned budget when they call for the public hearing at their regular meeting on June 7.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners last week that his proposed budget is on track to avoid a tax increase. Hammett will present his proposed budget to commissioners on May 17, two weeks after the board receives funding requests from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and College of The Albemarle.
“Based upon the information that we have, we are in good shape to present a no tax-increase budget that addresses all the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget priorities discussed at the board retreat in February,” Hammett said. “That is a preliminary update on where we are at. Right now, we are in good shape, but that could potentially change.”
A few of the budget priorities discussed at the retreat include beefed up courthouse security, purchasing two new fire trucks, giving county employees a cost-of-living pay increase and offering a new 401(k) program to county employees.
The May 3 budget work session will cover funding for COA; the ECPPS district; the county solid waste department; and public utilities. The second work session on May 17 will focus on departments in the county’s general fund. A third work session, slated for May 24, will focus on special appropriations as well as possible continued discussion of the general fund.
The county’s current $48.5 million budget gave $11.3 million in local funds to Elizabeth-City-Pasquotank Schools. In addition to those funds, the current budget also provides $1.7 million for school debt service and $1.7 million for school capital projects, $1.2 million of which comes from sales tax money that can only be allocated to capital projects.
COA has submitted its funding request but the county won’t know what ECPPS officials will be asking for until the May 3 work session.
“One of the variables is the school district budget and we won’t get that official budget request in until May 3,” Hammett said. “The school district will be that final element to finalize that budget.’’
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled to be held June 21. The next fiscal year begins July 1.