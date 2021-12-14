Construction of a new park in Newland took another step forward last week when Pasquotank commissioners unanimously approved a Northern Park master plan to guide its development.
The plan is required in order for Pasquotank to apply for a state grant for the park’s construction at the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158.
The county will pay Chicago-based Benesch Company up to $27,800 to develop the Newland master plan. The cost could be as low as $23,800, however. An extra $4,000 is included in case a soils investigation is needed. The money for the master plan will come from county contingency funds.
“That was one I thought we may need to do,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett of the soil investigation.
The county was awarded a $289,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant in October that will be used to pay for around half of the purchase price for the land.
The county is paying $612,000 for the 51-acre site and the deal is expected to close at the end of January. Part of the parcel will be set aside for a future public safety substation and the PARTF grant money cannot be used for that.
The county submitted a grant application last fall to the state Land and Water Conservation Fund that would fund the rest of the purchase price of the land for the park. A decision on that grant is expected in January.
Pasquotank is moving forward with the land purchase with the other half coming from county funds. If the county is awarded the LWCF grant then that money will be used to reimburse Pasquotank.
Benesch, which has three offices in North Carolina, helped with the development of the Currituck Community Park. It also developed the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation master plan.
Some of the work Benesch will perform includes an analysis of how water moves through the site, analyzing the parcel to determine areas best suited for recreational purposes and studying vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian access among other items.
“We are trying move as fast as we are allowed,” said Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Charles Jordan. “If we can get these grants, that means we will have to use less county funds for the park.”
Commissioners also approved bumping the starting salary for a new position in the fiscal budget that is still unfilled.
Commissioners added the position of grants coordinator-purchasing agent in the current budget with a salary range of between $44,264 and $62,486.
Hammett said the county started advertising the position in July but has yet to find a suitable candidate. He then asked that the salary range be increased to between $46,950 and $66,363, which commissioners approved.
Commissioners also approved changing the title to grants coordinator-writer. The board also gave Hammett the authority to hire a part-time grants writer or contract the service out if a full-time person can’t be found.
Hammett told commissioners there is a lot of grant money available, especially American Recovery Plan funds, and that the county needs to go after that money.
“There is a big demand for these skills,” Hammett said. “We need this position badly. As a Tier I county, we are leaving a lot of money on the table. We need a person whose full-time job is to look for money for the county.”