simulation center

Pasquotank officials are scheduled to discuss funding for the new College of the Albemarle Health Sciences Simulation Center next month. Plans call for the project to add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.

 The Daily Advance

COA President Jack Bagwell reminded COA trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee Thursday that state lawmakers have committed $12.5 million toward construction of the facility, which is estimated to cost $25 million.