Pasquotank officials are scheduled to discuss funding for the new College of the Albemarle Health Sciences Simulation Center next month. Plans call for the project to add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank County officials are slated to discuss funding for the planned College of the Albemarle Health Sciences Simulation Center at meetings next month.
COA President Jack Bagwell reminded COA trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee Thursday that state lawmakers have committed $12.5 million toward construction of the facility, which is estimated to cost $25 million.
Bagwell told the committee that he had spoken with Pasquo-tank County Manager Sparty Hammett and Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin about local funding for the project and they told him the matter was expected to be on the agenda for meetings of the county commissioners’ Finance Committee and the full commissioner board in August.
“We’re getting close to having the resources committed to be able to move forward,” Bagwell said.
Griffin confirmed Thursday that health sciences simulation center funding will be on commissioners’ meeting agendas next month. He noted the decision will be up to the full board.
“This really is exciting,” COA Finance Committee co-chair Tommy Fulcher said Thursday. “It’s just really remarkable that we’re right at the cusp of this happening.”
Bagwell said Trustee Paul O’Neal, whose time on the board is coming to an end, has been instrumental in working with state officials to get the funding commitment from the General Assembly.
“Paul really worked the phones on this,” Bagwell said.
Fulcher said he appreciates Bagwell’s and Jim Davison, COA Chief Operations Officer Jim Davison’s persistence and diligence on the project. He also said he appreciates the work done by state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan.
He said it says a lot for Steinburg that he continued to work hard for the funding after losing his reelection bid in the May primary. Steinburg lost to state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Both lawmakers were forced to run in the same newly drawn 1st District because of redistricting.
Griffin said it’s exciting to be talking about a new facility that will benefit not just Pasquotank County but the entire region. He said he is glad to see the N.C. General Assembly come forward with funding for the facility.
He said he hopes inflation does not become a problem for the project.
Bagwell said as the project progresses there will be a lot of details to take care of.
Davison explained that the health sciences simulation center will be a state oversight project, meaning it will be handled through the college rather than the county and every step in the process will be subject to review by the State Construction Office.
Davison said he will be the local project coordinator and the local decisions will be reviewed by the State Construction Office. He added that his prior experiences with the office have gone well.
The college also has set aside $1.5 million in NC Connect Bond funds for the project. Davison said once all the necessary funds are committed the college can move forward with selecting an architect.
Davison said hopefully the college will be able to schedule a groundbreaking ceremony for spring 2024.
Bagwell has said a new simulation center would enable the college to grow nursing and other health sciences programs, including expanding the nursing program about 30 percent.
Plans for the proposed project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but currently serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings.