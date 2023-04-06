...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pasquotank to end free commercial recycling pickup in EC's downtown
Pasquotank County will end free commercial recycling pickup in the downtown business district because the program is losing money.
The county will instead place a free recycling container for downtown businesses to use. Restaurants that have alcohol permits, breweries and bars are required by state law to recycle.
The county’s recycling container will be next to a third compactor that the city is having placed at 215 North McMorrine Street as it expands the Downtown Garbage District.
The county currently picks up recyclables on a weekly basis for 45 businesses that participate in commercial recycling. That service will end on July 1.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told county commissioners earlier this week that the commercial recycling program is losing $90,000 a year. He also said that if the program were to continue the county would have to spend around $150,000 for a new truck to replace its current 1998 vehicle.
“Bottom line is that we have received almost no revenue from recycling in the last five years,” Hammett said. “In contrast, it now costs more to dispose of recyclables than other waste.”
He said the county has been looking at the downtown commercial recycling program for about five years.
“We looked at charging a (pickup) fee but we wouldn’t get enough revenue in to even offset a portion of the cost,” he said. “The fee we would have to charge would be too high, essentially.”
The new recycling container that will be placed downtown will cost $11,000.
“This will meet the needs of downtown. All of the downtown businesses would take it (recyclables) there,” Hammett said.
The county is also going to pay half of the $19,000 cost of installing a site pad for its recycling container. The city approved spending its share of the site pad at a City Council meeting last month.
In a related development, commissioners also approved spending $161,000 for a new backhoe for the Solid Waste Department. The money is coming from funds in the Landfill Operations Capital Outlay account that was going to be used for a new waste transfer truck.
“We have been able to hold off that purchase,” said Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner.
The new John Deere backhoe will replace an older model that has been unreliable because of mechanical issues. The new backhoe will be bought locally and it will be serviced locally. It comes with a 5,000 hour/60-month warranty.
“We have to send it (current backhoe) off to be serviced in Smithfield, North Carolina,” Gardner said.
The backhoe is used to move municipal solid waste from the transfer station floor into tipper trailers that then take it to a landfill in Waverly, Virginia.
“Every piece of trash that comes through the transfer station touches this (backhoe),” Gardner said.