Pasquotank will explore the possibility of changing how county commissioners are elected.
The board voted 5-2 this week to have county staff confer with a hired outside legal firm on different restructuring options for the seven-member board.
Commissioners Cecil Perry, Charles Jordan, Lloyd Griffin, Barry Overman and Bill Sterritt voted for the proposal. Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads opposed it.
Pasquotank currently elects three commissioners at large and four from single-member districts: Southern Inside, Southern Outside, Northern Inside and Northern Outside.
Perry has long advocated restructuring the commission board to increase minority representation, and did so last fall when the board redrew the four districts following the 2020 U.S. Census.
Perry represents the only majority-minority district among the four districts even though Blacks make up 40% of the county population. Perry and Jordan, an at-large commissioner, are the only African Americans on the board.
Perry said increasing minority participation on the board would improve relationships in Pasquotank.
“Every district in this county except the one I represent actually has more whites than (Blacks) and we are approximately 40 percent of the population,” Perry said. “With others (minorities) it is more than that, it is 42 percent. So, why not look at giving people an opportunity to have more representation?’’
Perry noted he has served on the Board of Commissioners for 18 years and for eight of those years, he was the only African American member.
“Believe you me, that is not in accordance with the population,“ Perry said. “Here we are in 2022 talking about not giving people an opportunity to participate. I don’t understand it.”
The board discussed restructuring at its retreat in earlier this year but took no action until Monday night.
The board could be presented with several different options. However, should the board decide to move forward with any of them, none would take effect until at least the 2024 election.
Of the state’s 100 counties, 63 elect commissioners at large. Thirty-nine of those counties elect their boards at large with no districts while 24 require residence in a district but board members are elected at large.
Pasquotank is one of 16 counties with both “pure” district and at-large seats.
Perry voiced support for what is known as the “4-2-1” plan to elect county commissioners. Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers also voiced support for that plan last fall when the county had to redraw district lines following the 2020 census.
A 4-2-1 plan would leave the current four districts intact, create two super-districts — one covering Elizabeth City and one the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large.
Rivers called the board’s decision to explore restructuring “good news” and said Thursday that the NAACP will resubmit the 4-2-1 plan to county officials.
“That (4-2-1) is probably the most efficient plan that is out there,” Rivers said.
Lavin said Thursday that proponents’ claim that without redistricting that minorities have “no chance to win an election otherwise” is not valid. He pointed to recent electoral successes of Black candidates in the county, including Jordan four years ago.
“Considering over the last decade, we’ve had two at-large commissioners elected, two mayors, judges and several City Council members and dozens of school board officials elected in Pasquotank County — all from minority populations,” Lavin said. “This claim is undoubtedly debunked. Still, supporters of changing districts will tell you that white voters will only support white candidates.”
Meads also said there is no need to change the board’s structure at this time.
“Maybe in the future we can make some changes,” Meads said. “But mathematically, I don’t see how it would work out to be able to do it the right way.’’
Jordan said the board should at least look at what options staff and the outside law firm bring back.
“I’m not pushing this in any (direction),” Jordan said. “Let’s get the information and then we will have a time for discussion on this. It doesn’t mean we will accept it. It just means that we will take another look at it.”
Overman echoed Jordan’s sentiment.
“I would love to see the research on it,” Overman said. “I’m interested what outside counsel has to say. I don’t think you can ever go wrong with getting more information. That brings everything to light and then you can make a good true decision.”
The county is going to hire Raleigh-based law firm Tharrington Smith to assist in the process. County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county does not yet have an estimate on what it will cost to hire the law firm.