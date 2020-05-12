Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City will receive federal money for coronavirus expenses but none of the funds will help with revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
A massive $1.7 billion coronavirus stimulus measure passed by the N.C. General Assembly last week contains $150 million for local governments across the state. The money is from the $3.5 billion the state received from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
Pasquotank County is slated to receive almost $900,000 of that funding, with about $422,000 of it going to Elizabeth City.
But the city and county can only use the COVID-19 relief money for virus-related expenditures; it cannot be used as a revenue replacement for items such as a loss of sales tax revenue. City officials are expecting sales and use tax revenue to be off around 25 percent because of the virus.
City Manager Rich Olson has already identified $225,000 in COVID-19 related expenses and those bills are expected to mount in the coming weeks.
Olson said the city will be reimbursed for the $50,000 City Council chipped in for a micro-grant program that helped locally owned small businesses that have suffered revenue losses of at least 25 percent. A total of $80,000 was given to 57 small businesses in the city, with 45 of them receiving the maximum grant of $1,500.
The city is also eligible to recoup costs it incurred paying for the purchase of personal protection equipment for city workers. It also can use the federal funds to pay front-line workers “hazard” pay.
The city is not charging utility late fees during the pandemic but Olson said he doesn’t believe the COVID-19 relief money can be used to pick up that shortfall.
“The problem is you can’t use it for revenue replacement, and that is what we all need,” Olson said.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Pasquotank has until June 1 to “put together” a plan to spend the federal money. He plans to present one to the Board of Commissioners before Memorial Day weekend.
“We will have a special called meeting to wrap up the (fiscal) budget and we will also talk about the recommended plan for the coronavirus relief funds,” Hammett said.
State officials set aside $150 million of COVID-19 relief for local government relief and the money is being sent to the 100 counties where it will then be distributed to cities and towns.
The allocation of federal money to counties and municipalities does come with oversight from the General Assembly. Lawmakers will monitor how the counties allocate the funds to make sure municipalities get their fair share.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said giving money directly to the 100 counties in the state instead of sending it directly to every county, city and town in the state means local governments will get the money more quickly.
“Hopefully, the counties will work with the municipalities to see how the funds will be spent,” Steinburg said. “Should we find that they (counties) don’t do what they are supposed to be doing, and I don’t think that would be wise, we would encourage them to do what they are supposed to be doing.’’
Currituck County is slated to receive $702,000 in COVID-19 relief money while Camden County will receive $426,000.