Pasquotank will fund the remaining money needed to build a health sciences simulation lab at the College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus.
County commissioners unanimously, and enthusiastically, voted Monday night to spend up to $11 million on the estimated $25 million project.
COA recently secured $12.5 million from the state for the project and it has another $1.5 million available from N.C. Connect Bonds. Pasquotank will finance its portion using debt service, or taking out a loan.
COA President Jack Bagwell called Pasquotank’s support a “good day” in the history of the community college. He also said it bodes well for the college’s future.
“August 1 is a good day for me, this is my 30th wedding anniversary,” Bagwell said. “This is the second-best thing that has ever happened to me on August 1.”
Construction on the simulation center is not expected to begin until after January 2024. Pasquotank’s contribution won’t affect the county’s budget until the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The county is also going to pursue additional state money from the General Assembly next year to try and reduce its $11 million commitment to the project.
“We will direct our lobbyist, Jackson Stancil, to pursue additional funding in the 2023 long session of the General Assembly to attempt to reduce the loan proceeds needed,” Hammett said.
The board voted in January to support the project and Hammett said the county needed to make a formal commitment in order for COA to access the $12.5 million.
“We have to designate the funds now” to move forward with the design of the facility, Hammett said.
Commissioner Sean Lavin said securing the money needed for the project has been a “long time coming.”
“I’m anxious to finally get this going,” Lavin said. “I am excited.”
Commissioner Barry Overman called the board’s decision a “no-brainer.”
“The local community college are the hands and feet of our citizens and I am excited that this is coming to our area,” Overman said.
When the project was first being discussed several years ago the facility’s price tag was around $14 million. But rampant inflation has ballooned that to $25 million.
Commissioner Jonathan Meads noted that with the cost of construction materials coming down, the cost of the project may decrease. Meads is a building contractor.
“Hopefully, we (Pasquotank) won’t have to borrow as much money,” Meads said. “Hopefully, we are building this at the right time.”
Bagwell responded by saying discussions he has had regarding the project also indicate construction costs are decreasing.
“Fingers crossed,” Bagwell said. “I hope the world is changing again in the other direction.”
The project will add approximately 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center building on COA’s Elizabeth City campus, which serves the college’s nursing and health sciences programs.
COA officials have said the new facility will allow the college to grow its current health sciences programs while adding new ones.
Hammett told commissioners before the vote that the college’s registered nursing program was named No. 1 in the state by RegisteredNursing.org last year.
“COA’s nursing and allied health programs have consistently produced excellent graduates and outcomes,” Hammett said. “The Owens Center serves more programs and more students than was intended when the facility was constructed almost 20 years ago.”