...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Pasquotank to pay $243K more for new fire truck for Nixonton VFD
Pasquotank County will be paying a lot more for a new fire truck for the Nixonton Volunteer Fire Department than it initially planned.
When the county initially ordered a new fire truck for the Nixonton VFD in March 2021, the cost was $392,655. But county commissioners unanimously voted Monday night to execute a change order for the truck that hikes its price to $636,100 — an increase of $243,445.
Commissioners made the change after hearing that the new fire truck may not start production until late 2024 to mid-2025 because of a lack of available commercial cab chassis. Because of the shortage, the new fire truck will be fitted with a custom-cab chassis costing the extra $243,000.
Because of rising prices and extended production times, commissioners also agreed to have County Manager Sparty Hammett to immediately seek bids for two additional fire trucks — one for the Providence VFD and another for the Newland VFD.
Pasquotank Volunteer Fire Department Coordinator Robert Boyce told commissioners that commercial cab chassis for fire trucks are in short supply and if the county waited for one it would result in an unknown delivery date for the Nixonton fire truck.
Boyce said commercial cab chassis vendors make more money selling to non-government entities and that providing commercial chassis to fire departments is a small part of their business.
“No one is giving us a true date when we can get a commercial cab chassis,” Boyce said.
Boyce said custom chassis are built on site and that would speed up delivery for the needed fire truck. He said a custom chassis on a fire truck is safer and offers a better turning radius.
“The flip side it is going to cost us a lot more money,” Boyce said. “In my opinion, we don’t have a choice.”
Hammett said he “struggled” with recommending the change order to commissioners because of the significant cost price difference. He told commissioners that the commercial chassis business for fire trucks may be “disappearing” or at least be “pushed way back.”
“When we looked at it, if we don’t make this change order we don’t know when Nixonton is going to get a truck,” Hammett said.
Hammett said an estimated cost for the two trucks that will be put out for bid will probably be around $650,000 each. The county was originally going to seeks bids for the fire trucks in July. The county pays for the chassis when it is delivered to the manufacturer and the balance is due when the truck is completed and delivered.
“At the retreat, we indicated that we wanted to put in the budget two additional fire trucks,” Hammett said. “If we wait until the budget is approved July 1 there is no telling how much prices are going to escalate.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin asked Boyce if it would be more cost-effective to seek a new bid from a different vendor for the Nixonton fire truck. Boyce said starting over would be more expensive.
Boyce did tell commissioners that he would be applying for several grants to help offset the higher price for the Nixonton fire truck.
“I’m shaking all the bushes that I can find,” Boyce said. “You can’t count anything until you have a check in hand.”
Commissioner Barry Overman, who spent 30 years with the Elizabeth City Fire Department before retiring in 2018, said that giving the county’s volunteer fire departments new equipment could lead to lower insurance rates for homeowners and businesses.
“If our rating is better our insurance is lower and that is just how it works,” Overman said.