Pasquotank County will begin providing water to residents in the Newland area of the county on Dec. 1.
The county is buying the water storage and water distribution systems that serve the Newland area of Pasquotank from the South Mills Water Association for $1.4 million.
The county is using water department capital reserves to pay for the acquisition and when the deal is completed it will add 952 customers to the Pasquotank water system.
The deal was expected to add Newland to the county water system this month. However, that plan was pushed back last month to Dec. 1 because of construction delays for a temporary pumping station. The station has to be online before Newland customers can be added to Pasquotank’s system.
A permanent pump station will have to be constructed and that process is expected to take 18 months.
Pasquotank Utilities Superintendent David Smithson told the Board of Commissioners Utilities Committee Monday afternoon that work on the temporary pumping station should be completed around Oct. 27. System testing will take place beginning Nov. 1 and take around 12 days.
“Pump tests, hopefully, are projected to be next week,” Smithson said. “I feel very comfortable with this (schedule).’’
The county is going to send a letter out to the new customers explaining the switchover and officials are also going to conduct an informational session in Newland either on Nov. 16 or Nov. 18.
“I will speak at that meeting and one thing I will make very clear is that there will be hiccups,” Smithson said. “There always is and 95 percent of the customers will never know it.’’
Newland will actually start receiving Pasquotank water on Nov. 29 but customer billing won’t start until Dec. 1. The new customers will receive their first bill around Jan. 15.
“That gives us time to fill the system, fill the tanks,” Smithson said. “That way our water will be in the system. The water quality will be better, they will be getting better water.’’