Pasquotank commissioners voted this week to use $5,000 of the county's share of occupancy tax revenue to help promote next month’s annual N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant told commissioners that more than 50,000 people are again expected for the annual N.C. Potato Festival May 19-21. The event is ECDI’s largest fundraiser.
Last year’s three-day Potato Festival attracted around 51,000 visitors, up from the estimated 35,000 who attended in 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2023 Potato Festival theme is “Healthcare,” a nod to “our growing healthcare industry,” Malenfant told commissioners. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is also the festival's major sponsor this year.
“Our mascot will be Mr. Potato Doctor with Patient Tots,” Malenfant wrote in a memo to commissioners. “The theme ties in nicely with the new (Sentara) medical office building and new hospital, and the expansion of our regional healthcare providers as a whole.”
The festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes.
Florida-based Deggeler Amusements will again provide carnival rides and other midway activities. It introduced an automated ticketing system last year that allows people to use a credit or debit card at a kiosk to purchase ride tickets.
The festival also features the National Potato Peeling Contest, Little Miss Tater Tot Contest, antique tractor and potato equipment displays, an auto show and bike show and entertainment all three days on multiple stages among other events. There will also be a firework’s display on Saturday, May 20.
Malenfant told commissioners that last year’s event generated 480 overnight stays by attendees and vendors, and had an economic impact of almost $304,000 on the county. She said $8,188 in local sales taxes were collected as a result of the festival.
“It is difficult to find a hotel room in Elizabeth City on the weekend of the festival,” Malenfant said. “It (Potato Festival) also brings people into our area who may want to return for longer overnight stays.”
The estimated budget for next month’s event is almost $100,000 and ECDI projects revenue of around $126,000, with $50,000 coming from sponsorships and $20,000 from amusement rides.
The biggest expense is $25,000 for equipment rental and the fireworks while entertainment costs are expected to be $21,000. ECDI will spend $19,000 to promote the event.
Malenfant said more than 300 volunteers are needed for the three days of the event.
“We have many businesses and civic partnerships working to make the overall event a success,” she said.
ECDI had net proceeds of $65,097 from the 2022 festival, which was up from the $43,846 the festival made in 2019.
“It is our largest fundraiser of the year and we always hope to raise between $25,000 and $45,000 a year,” Malenfant said.
Festival organizers will not ask for tourism money from Elizabeth City since the city provides many services to the event, including police and public works personnel.
Pasquotank and the city each receive a share of occupancy tax revenue that can be used for tourism related expenses. The county had $209,649 available before Monday’s vote.