Dragon

Attendees of the 2022 N.C. Potato Festival ride the Dragon amusement ride. This year's festival will be held May 19-21.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank commissioners voted this week to use $5,000 of the county's share of occupancy tax revenue to help promote next month’s annual N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant told commissioners that more than 50,000 people are again expected for the annual N.C. Potato Festival May 19-21. The event is ECDI’s largest fundraiser.