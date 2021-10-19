Pasquotank County’s Northern Inside district would lose 13% of its current residents and two of its six precincts in a proposed redrawing of the county’s four commissioner districts.
The county’s other three commissioner districts in the redrawn maps — Northern Outside, Southern Inside and Southern Outside — would see modest gains in population based on the latest U.S. Census figures released earlier this year.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed maps at their Nov. 15 meeting before holding a vote. The county must submit the new maps by Nov. 17 in order for them to be used for the March 2022 primary election.
Census data show the Southern Inside district has lost 1,099 residents while the Northern Inside has gained 987 people since the 2010 Census. The Southern Inside district is the only minority-majority district in the county.
The Northern Outside district, meanwhile, gained 316 residents from 2010 while the Southern Outside lost 204 residents.
The new Census data show that the ideal district size, based on the county’s population of 40,568, is 10,142 but the county can legally redraw the districts within plus or minus 5 percent of that figure.
The 2020 Census shows that the populations in both the Northern Inside and Southern Inside districts are outside the allowable range and must be redrawn.
After the 2020 Census the current Northern Outside district has 10,458 people. The Northern Inside district has a population of 11,129, while the Southern Inside and Southern Outside districts have populations of 9,081 and 9,900, respectively.
As proposed, the redrawn Northern Outside District would have 10,526 people. The Northern Inside district would have a population of 9,653, while the Southern Inside and Southern Outside districts would have populations of 10,029 and 10,360, respectively.
The current minority population in the four districts, according to the 2020 Census numbers, is 25.6% in the Northern Outside district; 37.9% in Northern Inside district; 61.9% in Southern Inside district; and 19.7% in the Southern Outside district.
As proposed in the redrawn maps, the minority population would fall to 25.4% in the Northern Outside district, 36.7% in the Northern Inside district, and 61.1% in the Southern Inside district. The minority population in the Southern Outside district, meanwhile, would grow to 20.6%.
The Northern Inside district is expected to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the county and that is one reason for the disparity in population numbers on the proposed map, county Geographic Information Services coordinator Julie Stamper told commissioners.
“In the year and a half since we had the census, Stockbridge (subdivision) has continued to grow,” Stamper said. “I feel like their (Northern Inside) population is close to these other (district) numbers. Over the next 10 years, that is an area we are going to see a lot of growth in.”
One major change envisioned in the new maps moves 877 people, including 363 minority residents, from the area west of River Road that includes Heron’s Ridge, Elizabeth City Gardens and the old Coast Guard housing complex from the Northern Inside district to Southern Inside district.
Another major change moves about 568 residents, 337 of them minorities, who live in Oxford Heights and in the apartments behind the old Farm Fresh from the Northern Inside district to the Southern Inside district.
“Remember, Northern Inside needs a lot less people and Southern Inside is the one that needs more people,” Stamper told commissioners. “So, I felt that was a really good match to bring those people into (the) Southern Inside (district).”
Another change moves the Forest Park subdivision west of Forest Park Road from the Northern Outside district to the Northern Inside district. Brite Meadows would be moved from the Northern Inside district to the Northern Outside district. The swap would add 66 people to the Northern Outside district.
The Red Oak subdivision and the area south of U.S. Highway 17 was moved into the Southern Inside district in 2010 but the proposed map moves those residents to the Southern Outside district. The changes affects 455 people.
“They are not in the city and they are pretty far removed physically from the city,” Stamper said. “I feel like they would be better served in the Southern Outside district.”
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said the organization is planning to submit an alternative map for consideration at commissioners’ Nov. 15 meeting.
Rivers said the organization has concerns that the roughly 800 inmates at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution as reported in the 2020 Census are included in the Northern Outside district even though they are ineligible to vote.
“We don’t know how much of that minority population (in Northern Outside) is in prison,” Rivers said.
Stamper said state law requires that the inmates be counted during the redistricting process.
“They have to be,” Stamper said.
Rivers also expressed concerns that the proposed new district lines don’t account enough for future growth.
“Those are some of the areas we are paying attention to,” Rivers said. “I don’t think there will be a lot of changes, just some tweaks.”