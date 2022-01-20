Pasquotank County’s Utilities Committee was advised this week the county will need two water rate hikes over the next 10 years — including one costing the average water customer about $108 more a year — to fund proposed improvements to the water system.
Water consultant Dale Schepers of Asheville-based McGill Associates recommended to the three-member Utilities Committee a proposed a 33-percent hike to the average residential water user next fiscal year and a more modest increase to follow in six years.
The rate increases will help fund around $34 million in recommended capital improvements to the Pasquotank water system, Schepers said. Those improvements will expand the system while also providing a better quality of water, county officials have said.
Pasquotank last raised water rates eight years ago.
The average Pasquotank residential water customer uses around 3,000 gallons a month and currently pays on average $27 a month. If the 33-percent increase is approved, a residential customer would pay $36 a month.
The proposed residential rate would include a base charge of $18 a month and customers would then be then be billed $6 for every 1,000 gallons of usage up to 5,000 gallons. The current rate structure has the first 1,000 gallons of usage included in the base rate of $15 a month.
The second proposed rate hike in six years would cost the average residential user $2.30 more a month, bumping their monthly bill to $38.30.
Commercial rates would jump 58-percent for the median customer using 1,700 gallons. The current rate is $19.20 while the proposed rate is $30.37 a month.
The current commercial base rate, which includes 1,000 gallons, is $15 a month with users paying $6 for every 1,000 gallons after that. The new rate would have base rates ranging from $18 month to $151 a month, depending on meter size.
Commercial usage would then be billed at $7.50 per 1,000 gallons up to 20,000 gallons. Customers using more than 20,000 gallons would get a reduced rate for any usage above that.
Schepers provided the committee residential rate comparisons with five other counties that showed Pasquotank with the second-lowest residential water rate. Only Chowan’s was lower at $21. The state average is currently $29 a month.
The new average rate would bump Pasquotank to the second-highest residential rate among the six counties, behind Beaufort at $44.76.
“That robust capital plan, $34 million, is pretty sizable over 10 years,” Schepers said. “The first one (rate increase) is kind of big. But that carries you through the next five years.’’
County Manager Sparty Hammett said county staff are recommending the two-step rate increase proposal because the system would get a large infusion of money on the front-end of the 10-year period.
“If we do annual year increases whether it be three or four percent, then you have to count on every subsequent board approving an increase every year,” Hammett said. “For 10 straight years the board will have to approve an increase.’’
If the rate increases are approved by the full board it would generate 25-percent more revenue for the system over the first five years, or $1.1 million annually, to help fund improvements, some through debt service.
“We are essentially taking a 20-year master plan and we are doing all the projects associated with that master plan the first five or six years,” Hammett said. “So often you do a rate study to address a problem to bring your system up to par. This rate is proactive, it meets the next 20 years’ needs. These rate increases are to get good water to our county.”
The committee took no action but did ask Schepers to bring back more detailed data breaking down how the rate increase would affect a broader range of users.
Some of the immediate capital projects recommended in an engineering study given to the board in early 2021 include spending $7.3 million to upgrade the filtration system at the Weeksville water plant and a $4.1 million upgrade to Pasquotank’s reverse-osmosis water treatment plant, among others.