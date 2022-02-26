Some Pasquotank property owners may have recently suffered a case of sticker shock.
Pasquotank has completed its revaluation of property and those new assessments have started to hit mailboxes. Many property owners have seen their values increase, some more than others.
But that does not necessarily mean property tax bills will increase for all taxpayers who saw their property values jump.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told county commissioners at the board’s annual retreat Friday that he will recommend to commissioners that Pasquotank set a revenue-neutral property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1.
A revenue-neutral tax rate would raise the same amount of money as Pasquotank currently collects from property taxes — even though values would be higher.
County officials said they have not received a final report on the revaluation and did not say how much the average overall assessment increase is.
The county’s current tax rate is 77 cents per $100 of assessed valuation but Hammett said that tax rate would go down if the board adopts a revenue-neutral tax rate.
“What that number will be, until we go through the entire reval process, we can’t tell you (board) what that number will be,” Hammett said.
Katherine Lane of Pearson’s Appraisal Services told the board last year that preliminary figures showed an overall increase in value of around 20%. But some areas will probably be higher than 20% while others will be lower.
Hammett also told commissioners that he plans to recommend that the county’s next budget include hiring two more sheriff’s deputies that will be assigned to the county courthouse.
The county added two deputies for courthouse security in the current budget at a total cost of around $108,000 for salary and benefits. Hammett said if the board approves the two additional positions the cost will be about the same for salary and benefits.
“They will be at the top of the list in my recommended budget,” Hammett said.
Hammett said a courthouse security assessment that was delayed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be done in April. He said the results will likely recommend further enhanced security measures.
The county may be eligible for state funding for any security upgrades. The General Assembly last year appropriated $140 million for courthouse construction, renovations and repairs in the state budget.
“I know they will make some recommendations regarding our (courthouse) front entrance,” Hammett said. “We will get that report back and look at what we need to do. The four (deputies) are a massive improvement but there are some other issues I know will be addressed by those consultants.”
Hammett also told commissioners that he will recommend that the $7.8 million allocated to Pasquotank from the American Rescue Plan be used for infrastructure projects. The recommendation would be to spend half on water projects with the rest going toward broadband expansion.
Hammett is also recommending that county employees receive a cost-of-living-adjustment and that the county create an assistant county manager position. County employees received a 2-percent COLA in the current fiscal year.
Hammett said staff have not yet determined the amount the COLA would be in the next budget. The county also plans to conduct an internal compensation study for solid waste and water and for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
“In fiscal year 2021-2022, we transitioned away from a set dollar amount increases to stay competitive and avoid salary compression,” Hammett said.
Hammett said it could take a “lengthy period of time” to find an assistant county manager if the board approves the position.