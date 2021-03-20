There are approximately 1,000 fewer registered voters in Pasquotank County now than before the Nov. 3 election, voter data show.
But it’s not because there’s been a mass exodus of voters from the county.
It’s instead because the N.C. State Board of Elections recently conducted its quadrennial “list maintenance” — more commonly known as “purge” — of inactive voters from Pasquotank’s voter rolls.
Emma Tate, Pasquotank director of elections, said list maintenance is something each county election office performs weekly as it receives updated data from state agencies about deaths, convictions and other changes. Typically, voters whose names are removed are those who’ve either moved from the county, died or lost their right to vote after being convicted of a felony.
There is no typical number of voters whose names are removed during the weekly list maintenance, Tate said. One recent week she removed the names of 15 voters, but the number can be higher or lower, she said.
The real noticeable removal of voter names happens every four years following presidential elections, Tate said.
According to elections office data, it appears the names of more Democratic and unaffiliated voters were removed than Republican voters in the latest large-scale list maintenance.
Prior to the Nov. 3 election, Pasquotank had 11,374 registered Democrats. After the list maintenance, the number as of Tuesday was 10,825 Democratic voters.
Prior to the election, 9,635 voters were registered as unaffiliated in Pasquotank. As of Tuesday, that number was 9,102.
There are actually more Republicans registered now than before the Nov. 3 election. Then, the county had 6,565 registered Republicans. As of Tuesday, the number was 6,651.
Removing a voter’s name from a county’s voter rolls isn’t something that happens haphazardly. It follows a standard, drawn-out process.
Voters who haven’t voted in eight years, and haven’t responded to county efforts to reach them, are put on what’s known as the county’s “inactive” list, Tate said. If that voter then doesn’t vote in the next presidential election, and still hasn’t contacted the elections office, their name is automatically removed from the county’s voter roll.
Voters don’t get on the inactive list if they respond to the election office’s attempts to reach them, Tate said.
She noted that elections offices send a newly registered voter what’s known as a “verification” card shortly after they register just to ensure the information they filled out is correct. Over a period of time, that voter will receive additional correspondence from the elections office if they’ve still not responded or voted, Tate said. Their name will only be removed if they haven’t voted or communicated with the elections office during that 12-year period.
“We may have someone who doesn’t vote in 20 years, but if they respond to us then their name is not removed,” Tate said.
Tate said there have been only “five or six times” since she’s been elections director where someone whose name was removed from the active voter list came in and wanted to vote in an election.
“They vote provisionally when that happens,” she said. “That’s a reason for someone to cast a provisional ballot.”