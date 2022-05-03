Pasquotank commissioners agreed by a split vote Monday night to seek state legislation to enable the newly established Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Advisory Council to review appeals of citizen complaints against the department — even though the sheriff said the measure won’t pass the Legislature.
The proposed legislation would provide the CAC with limited access to protected public records such as findings of disciplinary actions related to a complaint. Without the legislation, the county’s CAC cannot legally review appeals of citizen complaints.
Currently only four cities in the state have the legal authority for citizen advisory boards to review appeals of citizen’s complaints against law enforcement.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten pushed for the CAC in the aftermath of last year’s deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three deputies with his department. But he said before Monday’s vote that he has heard that the proposed local act most likely will not pass the General Assembly. But he added that the county should still pursue the proposal.
“I’m just getting the elephant out of the room, this is not going to get passed,” Wooten said. “I’ve already been called from the legislative level. I believe the snake has already been cut off at the head. I don’t know how, but it is already done. We are going to follow through with pushing it up.”
The vote to request the local act passed on a 5-2 vote with commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads voting no. Commissioners Cecil Perry, Lloyd Griffin, Charles Jordan, Barry Overman and Bill Sterritt voted to seek the local bill.
The local bill must be filed by either state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, or state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, who both represent the county in the General Assembly. A local bill is a law that applies to a specific local government. It does not require the signature of the governor to become law.
Steinburg said Tuesday because of the split vote in Pasquotank, he will not file the legislation on behalf of the county. Hunter could not be reached for comment.
Steinburg said he had not received a formal request from the county to file the legislation but that he has talked with people in Pasquotank about the issue.
“I have told folks that have asked that I would be unwilling to do that (introduce the local bill) unless there had been a unanimous vote on the part of the commissioners,’’ Steinburg said.
Steinburg said the first thing the chairman of the committee handling the local bill will ask is if it was unanimously approved by the governmental body.
“If there is a split, that is usually the end of it and it doesn’t go any further,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said he also has concerns about appointed advisory panels second-guessing elected officials that voters put into office.
“They are the elected person in charge of making those decisions, the highest elected official in the county is the sheriff,” Steinburg said. “If people are unhappy with the sheriff and some of the decisions that have been made, they can express that at the ballot box.’’
A draft of the proposed language in the county’s local act states that “in order to allow citizen review of the Sheriff’s Office complaint process the sheriff and his designees may release the findings of disciplinary actions taken against a deputy and the facts relied upon in determining the action to establish an appeal process for citizen complaints.”
The proposed legislation further states “the information may be released to the person who filed the complaint and to members of the Citizen’s Advisory Council.” It also says that CAC members must keep personnel information confidential and that council members will have to sign a confidentiality agreement.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners the CAC would review complaints only if a citizen is not satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office internal investigation.
“The CAC would only be granted access to the personnel action and internal investigation records associated with the complaint,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners the four existing citizen review boards with the statutory authority to review appeals of complaints are advisory boards and don’t have the final say on an appeal.
“The CAC will have a similar role,” Hammett said. “The sheriff will review the CAC’s findings and will have the final decision.”
Hammett said after the meeting that he was going to talk with the county lobbyist, Jackson Stancil, this week about getting the local act filed in the General Assembly’s short session that begins May 18 or at the next regular session.
“We will discuss the process for introducing the legislation and completing the draft of the proposed legislation,” he said.
Hammett also said that the CAC will hold its first meeting later this month so that the council can begin work on some of its other tasks.
Those include reviewing internal policies and procedures of the Sheriff’s Office, providing a community voice to the office, helping promote public awareness about policing, providing input on new programs and initiatives in the department, and providing input on current law enforcement issues and concerns.
“We are going to have a meeting because there is everything else on that list that we can do,” Hammett said.
Griffin said he supported seeking the local bill because Wooten “is standing up for what he believes in.”
“We have a sheriff that is elected by the people just like the seven of us are,” Griffin said. “This was (Wooten’s) decision to go and ask for this outside advisory board. The sheriff believes this is a good tool, a solid tool to help him.’’
Meads said he opposed the measure because he believes the legislation would give the CAC too much power.
“I don’t like giving this board judicial power that they have not been elected to have,” Meads said. “They are not elected officials and they shouldn’t have that kind of power. Looking at personnel files, I think we are going to run into a problem with that.”
Wooten said he proposed the CAC to help build trust in the community and that establishing trust with citizens will help sheriff’s deputies on the street.
“I love everybody in this county,” Wooten said. “I took an oath to serve and protect every single person in this county. I chose this route because I believe it was the right thing.’’