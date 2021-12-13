A Pasquotank County woman died in a fire that destroyed her home early Monday.
A press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office identified the fire victim as Stephanie Pearl Josval, 33, of 309 Lance Drive.
According to the release, sheriff’s deputies were responding to an alarm call in southern Pasquotank around 12:13 a.m. when they observed an orange glow in the night sky.
The deputies called the Pasquotank-Camden 911 Center and asked if any fires had been reported in the area. Learning none had been, deputies proceeded to Lance Drive and found a fully involved house fire at 309 Lance Drive. According to the release, flames were shooting through the roof of the house.
Observing vehicles parked in the driveway, deputies entered the burning house and found a woman, the release states. They attempted CPR and other lifesaving measures after getting her outside. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services officials also attempted lifesaving measures after they arrived before pronouncing Josval dead at the scene.
No one else was in the house, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
Wooten said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. He said the State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the Pasquotank Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Wooten said no neighboring structures on Lance Drive caught fire, but an adjoining structure sustained some heat damage.
Robert Boyce, volunteer fire department coordinator for Pasquotank, said 37 firefighters from the Elizabeth City Fire Department, the Pasquotank Nixonton Volunteer Fire Department and the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. Firefighters were at the scene of the fire for just over four hours, he said.