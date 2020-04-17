Pasquotank County's number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 20, as four more positive tests for the coronavirus have been reported since Thursday.
At least two of the new cases in Pasquotank are inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders reported Friday that seven inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of two cases at the prison since five were reported last week. All seven inmates are isolated from the prison population and receiving care from prison medical staff, Saunders said.
The increase number of cases in Pasquotank, plus the reporting of three additional cases in Hertford County, and one more in Bertie and Chowan counties, raises the total number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region covered by Albemarle Regional Health Services to 65, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website shows.
Hertford County, where one COVID-19-related death has been reported, has now reported seven cases of coronavirus. Bertie, where there also has been one death, has now reported 18 cases.
Perquimans County has reported eight cases, while Gates has reported four and Currituck two cases.
Of Pasquotank's 20 cases, only six are considered active; 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Ten of Bertie's cases have also recovered, as have all of Currituck's and Gates' cases.
Across the eight-county region, the recovery rate is now 54 percent.
Statewide, the number of cases as of Friday morning was 5,859, with 152 deaths. On Thursday, DHHS was reporting 5,465 cases and 131 deaths.
Four-hundred twenty-nine people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 23 from Thursday. A total of 72,981 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state as of Friday. That's an increase more than 2,000 from Thursday.
That’s not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.