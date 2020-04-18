Pasquotank County's number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 20, as four more positive tests for the coronavirus have been reported since Thursday.
At least two of the new cases in Pasquotank are inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders reported Friday that seven inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of two cases at the prison since five were reported last week. All seven inmates are isolated from the prison population and receiving care from prison medical staff, Saunders said.
The increased number of cases in Pasquotank County, plus the reporting of three additional cases in Hertford County, two more in Bertie County and one more in Chowan County, raises the total number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services to 66, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website showed Saturday morning.
Hertford County, where one COVID-19-related death has been reported, has now reported six cases of coronavirus. Bertie, where there also has been one death, has now reported 20 cases.
Perquimans County has reported eight cases, while Gates has reported four and Currituck two cases.
Of Pasquotank's 20 cases, only six are considered active; 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Ten of Bertie's cases have also recovered, as have all of Currituck's and Gates' cases.
Across the eight-county region, the recovery rate is now 54 percent.
Statewide, the number of cases as of Saturday morning was 6,140, with 164 deaths. On Friday, DHHS was reporting 5,859 cases and 152 deaths.
Three-hundred eighty-eight people remain remain hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 41 from Friday. A total of 76,211 72,981 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state as of Friday. That's an increase of more than 3,240 from Friday.
That’s not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.