The death rate in Pasquotank County from opioid overdoses in 2020 was one and a half times the rate in North Carolina that year, state data show.
The state's opioid dashboard reports that 16 people died from opioid overdoses in Pasquotank in 2020, a rate of 40.2 for every 100,000 people. By comparison, the statewide average that year was 28 deaths for every 100,000 people.
"And those were deaths," notes Capt. Selenamarie Suber of the Community Partnership Paramedic Program of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services. "That's not counting the ones we were able to rescue."
The 16 opioid deaths in Pasquotank in 2020 is a dramatic increase from the three deaths a year two decades ago, said Colleen Brown-McKinley, who is Pasquotank County's grants coordinator and chairs the Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee.
"That's all over the country like that," she said, explaining that opioid overdose deaths have exploded nationwide.
The Opioid Advisory Committee held its first community meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to address the opioid crisis in Pasquotank by using funds from the national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.
Pasquotank will receive $2.5 million in opioid settlement money over 18 years, including a little less than $300,000 this year.
According to a press release, state officials have given the county 12 "high-impact opioid abatement strategies proven to help address opioid addiction,” and community meetings like Thursday's at the Weeksville Lions Club are designed to elicit public opinions on which projects “would help Pasquotank the most.”
The 12 strategies include:
• Collaborative strategic planning
• Evidence-based addiction treatment
• Recovery support services
• Recovery housing support
• Employment-related services
• Early intervention
• Naloxone distribution
• Post-overdose response team
• Syringe service program
• Criminal justice diversion programs — this involves support for pre-arrest or post-arrest diversion programs or other programs "that connect individuals involved or at risk of becoming involved in the criminal justice system to addiction treatment, recovery support, harm reduction services, primary healthcare, prevention, or other services or supports they need, or that provide any of these services or supports," according to a document provided at the meeting.
• Addiction treatment for incarcerated persons
• Reentry programs.
Brown-McKinley said the committee is looking for members of the public to name their top choice among the 12 projects. Upcoming meetings include:
• Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 6060, which is located at 1433 N. Road Street.
• Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth City Senior Center, located at 215 S Water Street.
• Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newland Ruritan Building on U.S. Highway 158.
• Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road.
In addition to the in-person meetings, the county also plans to solicit input through social media and an online survey.
"We're interested in hearing what people want to say," Brown-McKinley said.