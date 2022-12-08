The death rate in Pasquotank County from opioid overdoses in 2020 was one and a half times the rate in North Carolina that year, state data show. 

The state's opioid dashboard reports that 16 people died from opioid overdoses in Pasquotank in 2020, a rate of 40.2 for every 100,000 people. By comparison, the statewide average that year was 28 deaths for every 100,000 people.