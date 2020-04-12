Area pastors preparing to proclaim the Gospel message this Easter Sunday are fully aware that many in their congregation are desperately looking to them to provide hope amid the challenges of the coronavirus health crisis.
“This year we’re going to focus on how Jesus’ resurrection gives us hope beyond our present circumstances,” said the Rev. Brad Giffin, pastor of Towne South Church of Christ.
Like many area pastors, Giffin has been preaching his sermons via YouTube or by Facebook Live in recent weeks, as social distancing rules make large church gatherings impossible.
To keep his messages current with the moment, Giffin said he switched from the sermon series he had planned and began teaching from Philippians, a book in the New Testament, several weeks ago.
“Paul is writing from a jail cell and yet he was full of joy,” Giffin said of the circumstances detailed in Philippians.
Paul was under house arrest, which is different from the current stay-at-home order North Carolinians find themselves under this Easter morning. But there also are some similarities, Giffin said.
Giffin notes the fear we all feel in this moment is real.
“He (God) doesn’t promise that he’s going to take away the virus or that we won’t get the disease,” Giffin said.
What’s more, the coronavirus could hang around longer than expected, or a new virus could emerge next year, he said.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason for hope. God promises to be with us in whatever we are going through, he said.
“If it doesn’t get better it’s still going to be OK, because he’s still going to be with us,” Giffin said.
He said the promise of Easter is an opportunity to receive the gift of eternal life and experience resurrection with Christ. And the Easter message transcends the circumstances of this present life and offers hope beyond death, he said.
The Rev. John Shannon, pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton, said he wants to communicate that believers can come together even when they are physically isolated.
“There is a connection that we have in trusting in God,” he said.
Shannon said that in the midst of the coronavirus crisis he plans to proclaim the Easter message of hope.
“For the Christian, the fact that the stone was rolled away from the tomb on that Sunday morning 2,000 years ago means that we have salvation,” Shannon said. “We have just got to look to Jesus and find some hope.”
Shannon also sees a message in the very social distancing practices that are preventing typical church services from taking place. These weeks are underscoring the value of Christian fellowship, he said.
“I think we appreciate what we miss,” Shannon said.
He said he has been hearing from a lot of people that they miss attending church services in person.
“I’m believing God that we are going to get back to some form of corporate worship,” Shannon said.
And this period of relative social isolation also invites people to think about God and their priorities, he said.
“Hopefully we can get more in tune with the things of God,” Shannon said, adding this has been an opportunity for people to reflect on how much value they place on possessions. “Sometimes people think more about stuff than about God.”
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, sees some interesting parallels between the coronavirus crisis and the experience of Mary outside Jesus’ tomb on the first Easter morning.
When interviewed last week, Oakes was still working on his message for Easter but had already gravitated toward the account in John 20 of Mary in the garden outside Jesus’ tomb. Oakes said he has been reflecting on how Mary did not immediately recognize the risen Jesus but instead thought at first he was a gardener.
“She was distraught that she couldn’t find Jesus,” Oakes said. “And then he says her name. The longing that we all feel is that we want to hear God say our name.”
Mary recognizes Jesus when he speaks her name, but then when she goes to embrace him Jesus tells her not to hold on to him.
Oakes said it must have been hard for Mary to hear that, since holding on to Jesus at the moment must have been the thing she most wanted to do.
Oakes said he believes Jesus was helping Mary understand that things had changed.
The lesson is poignant in a time of social distancing, he said, when people want to embrace each other and are being told not to.
“Things have changed and our lives have changed,” he said.
Even when worship and other aspects of life return back to normal, it will be a “new normal” in which “we probably will do things a little bit differently,” Oakes said.