GREENVILLE — The bad news is that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus accounted for 20 percent of positive tests in eastern North Carolina last week.
The good news is widely available vaccines are effective against this more contagious, severe form of the COVID-19, which already has killed thousands across the state.
“The Delta variant is much more infectious,” said Dr. John Fallon, chair of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine pathology department. “Those who get Delta get much sicker and are more likely to end up hospitalized.”
Fallon said on Friday that last week’s sequencing of positive tests showed the Delta strain made up 20 percent of variants found in eastern North Carolina.
Fallon said the increases are likely due to unvaccinated individuals gathering without face coverings.
“The Delta variant is a big concern,” Fallon said. “More unvaccinated people will get infected, and there are many in eastern North Carolina. That leads to the possibility of further mutations.”
“A new variant anywhere, whether that is eastern N.C., Louisiana, Bangladesh or wherever, could be disastrous. We could get one that is not amenable to vaccinations or the therapies we have developed.”
As of Friday, 13,483 North Carolinians had died from COVID-19.
While health officials emphasized that the unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and be diligent about hand washing and distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday relaxed guidelines for vaccinated teachers and students.
The CDC is no longer recommending that schools require staff and students to wear masks if they have received a vaccination, the Associated Press reported.
The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots.
“We’re at a new point in the pandemic that we’re all really excited about,” and so it’s time to update the guidance, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.
The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids. And it’s not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.
That’s probably going to make for some challenging school environments, said Elizabeth Stuart, a John Hopkins University public health professor who has children in elementary and middle schools.
“It would be a very weird dynamic, socially, to have some kids wearing masks and some not. And tracking that? Teachers shouldn’t need to be keeping track of which kids should have masks on,” she said.
Another potential headache: Schools should continue to space kids — and their desks — 3 feet apart in classrooms, the CDC says. But the agency emphasized that spacing should not be an obstacle to getting kids back in schools. And it said distancing is not required among fully vaccinated students or staff.
All of this may prove hard to implement, and that’s why CDC is advising schools to make decisions that make the most sense, Sauber-Schatz said.
The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t. If sorting vaccinated and unvaccinated students proves too burdensome, administrators might choose to just keep a masking policy in place for everyone.
“The guidance is really written to allow flexibility at the local level,” Sauber-Schatz said.