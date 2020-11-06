Several new banners posted downtown are reminding residents that next Wednesday is Veterans Day.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 organized the project, which features 20 vertical banners posted on lamp posts on Main Street between Water and N. Road streets. The city of Elizabeth City’s electrical department hung the banners Wednesday.
Each banner is about four feet tall and about a foot and a half wide. The top reads “Honoring Veterans” in bold black type over a white field. Underneath is the quote, “We are America,” which according to Post 6060 member Dan Serik, comes from a sign that has been posted at the VFW for a few years. The remainder of the banner is filled with an image of the nation’s flag.
Serik, who oversaw the banners project, said the VFW came up with the idea for the banners in September. He solicited local businesses to sponsor the costs of the banners, and veterans and other members of the community made donations, some as much as $100 each.
According to Serik, donors to the banner campaign included Fleet Reserve Branch 293, Twiford Funeral Home, local Ruritans, T&G Autos, and American Legion Posts 84 and 223.
R.O. Givens Signs of Elizabeth City was hired to have the banners made. The bottom of several of the banners includes the name of the sponsoring business or organization.
VFW Post 6060, which is located at 1433 N. Road Street, will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony starting at noon on Wednesday. The guest speakers will include U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Brook Sherman and Elizabeth City police Deputy Chief James Avens Jr.