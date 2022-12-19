The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Elizabeth City Sunday evening struck a house and caught fire, killing the driver.
Sgt. Beau Daniel of the N.C. Highway Patrol said troopers were notified at 6:11 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle accident near the intersection of Church Street Extended and Forest Park Road.
According to Daniel, an unidentified driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was speeding west on Church Street Extended and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle crossed Forest Park Road and traveled into the yard/driveway of a house in the 800 block of Forest Park.
The Corolla struck a 2012 Chevrolet sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway, rolled over, struck the house and caught fire, Daniel said. No one inside the home was injured in the accident.
He said the driver of the Corolla was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daniel said the driver was so badly burned in the fire that positive identification will likely have to be made by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. Daniel, who was citing information from the responding Trooper’s initial report, said the patrol isn’t sure if the driver was male or female.
The Corolla was registered to a woman named Sybil Hinton of Fayetteville, Daniel said.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Daniel said the driver appears to have been speeding in excess of 100 mph before the accident.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was notified at 6:12 p.m. Sunday. Also responding were the Elizabeth City police and fire departments and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel said the accident remains under investigation.
Church Street Extended runs perpendicular to Forest Park Road and intersects Forest Park just outside the Elizabeth City limits. Motorists are required to stop at a stop sign on Church Street Extended before turning on to Forest Park. The residence that caught fire is located across from where Church Street Extended intersects with Forest Park.