HERTFORD — The N.C. Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a head-on collision in Perquimans County on Monday.
Sgt. B.P. Daniel on Tuesday identified the driver killed in the collision on Harvey Point Road as Levery Butts of Hertford.
Butts, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 1990 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving east on Harvey Point Road collided with a Ford F-150 being driven west, Daniel said.
The driver of the Ford F-150, Bryan Keith Harrell, 45, of Moyock, was originally charged with driving while impaired following the collision. He's also now charged with felony death by vehicle, Daniel said.
Harrell initially was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical treatment. He was later released and transported to Albemarle District Jail where he was confined in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond. He's since been released on bond.
Harrell's blood alcohol test will be performed at the state crime lab, Daniel said.
The collision happened about three miles south of the town of Hertford, Daniel said. Both vehicles were determined to be a total loss, he said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Daniel.