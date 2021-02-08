HERTFORD — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perquimans County on Sunday.
Perquimans County Emergency Management said the single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 17 was reported at 3:34 p.m.
According to emergency management, first responders found a SUV with seven occupants in a ditch. Five of the SUV's occupants were transported by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where one later died from their injuries, the agency said.
Emergency Management did not release the person's name.
Agencies responding to the incident besides the patrol and Perquimans EMS included the Winfall Fire Department, Perquimans County Sheriff's Office and the Inter-County Fire Department, which was canceled en route to the scene.