Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday night From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jun 27, 2022 HERTFORD — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Friday night.According to a Perquimans Emergency Services press release, the county's 911 center was notified of a single-vehicle accident in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 17 at 10:23 p.m.When first responders arrived in the 900 block of U.S. 17, they found the lone occupant of the vehicle had died, the release states.The release did not identify the driver. Northbound traffic on U.S. 17 was diverted for nearly four hours, the release states.Agencies responding to the incident included the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, and the NC Highway Patrol.Details about the accident were not immediately available from the N.C. Highway Patrol.