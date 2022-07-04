The N.C. Highway Patrol continued its search Monday for the hit-and-run driver whose vehicle struck and killed a Pasquotank County woman Friday night.
Andrea Turner, 39, of the 2900 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, died after being struck by an as-yet unidentified motorist as she was walking south on Main Street Extended at 9:08 p.m., Sgt. B. Daniel said Monday.
According to Daniel, Turner was walking with her young daughter “to see the fireworks” — Elizabeth City’s Independence Day celebration Friday included a fireworks show at 9 p.m. — when she was struck from behind by the vehicle not far from her home near the intersection of Main Street Extended and Shillingtown Road.
Daniel said Turner’s daughter witnessed what happened but was not injured. Turner was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, Daniel said.
The vehicle that struck Turner has been described as either a silver- or tannish-colored Jeep Cherokee, Daniel said. The Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Main Street Extended when it struck Turner but then turned around and was headed northward when it was last seen, he said.
Standing near a makeshift memorial to his wife on Monday, Jason Turner said Friday was the 10th birthday of his and Andrea’s daughter, Isabella. The family had gone out to Three Amigos for a birthday get-together for Isabella, or Bella as he calls her, and arrived home shortly before the fireworks were set to begin.
Jason Turner said his wife told his daughter they should walk to see if they could catch a glimpse of the fireworks show which was happening a few miles east in town. He said they had to walk a short ways south on Main Street Extended to a curve in the road where they thought they would have a better view.
The shoulder they were walking on is all grass and at least 7 feet from the road’s edge to a ditch, so they had plenty of walking room, Jason said. He says he’s positive his wife and daughter were walking in the grass as they’ve walked that stretch of Main Street Extended before.
Jason said he was alerted to something wrong by a loud banging noise. He said he has been recalling that sound in his head ever since.
Jason said he immediately ran outside and up the road, where he found his daughter off the road and near the ditch. He said Bella told him she “couldn’t find her mother.”
Jason said he walked several more feet before he found his wife on the ground in the grass and injured. He believes she was thrown several feet after being struck by the vehicle, which explains why his daughter was several yards back.
Jason believes his wife’s last action was to push her daughter out of the way of the vehicle. He thinks that’s why she ended up so far off the road and near the ditch.
Jason said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee turned the vehicle around in the middle of Main Street Extended as if to come back and see what they had struck. Then the vehicle sped northward in the opposite direction it had been traveling. The fender on the vehicle was found off the northbound lane a few yards north of the Turners’ house.
Daniel said he has a list of registered Jeep Cherokees in the region and troopers have been canvassing those homes to inspect the vehicles for signs of obvious damage.
Troopers have also set up nightly checkpoints on Main Street Extended Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday to see if the person driving the Jeep Cherokee would try to return to the area, Daniel said. Motorists at the checkpoint are also being asked if they know anyone with a Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle that struck Turner.
“We’re making all efforts to find this driver,” Daniel said.