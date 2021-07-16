CAMDEN — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash early Friday morning in which one person died.
A post on the Camden Sheriff’s Facebook page said the single-vehicle accident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South in Shiloh.
A Camden sheriff’s deputy, members of the South Camden Volunteer Fire Department, and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel discovered a lone occupant in the vehicle who was deceased, the Facebook post said.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said his office is not releasing any information about the wreck. He said the N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.